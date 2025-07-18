BALADE NATURE « LES OISEAUX DU PARC » AVEC MELANIE Bédarieux

Balade nature « les oiseaux du parc » avec Mélanie l’Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

RDV à l’Espace animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

P:7€/pers. Gratuit enfants <10ans. Sur inscription au 04 67 23 46 30. Nombre de places limité. Balade nature "les oiseaux du parc" avec Mélanie l'Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d'Avène. RDV à l'Espace animations les Muriers aux Bains d'Avène. P:7€/pers. Gratuit enfants <10ans. Sur inscription au 04 67 23 46 30. Nombre de places limité. . Les Bains d'Avène Bédarieux 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 46 30 English :

Nature walk « the birds of the park » with Mélanie l’Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

RDV at Espace Animations les Muriers at Bains d’Avène.

P:7?/pers. Free for children under 10. Registration on 04 67 23 46 30. Limited number of places.

German :

Naturwanderung « Die Vögel des Parks » mit Mélanie l’Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

RDV am Espace Animations les Muriers in Les Bains d’Avène.

Preis: 7 Euro/Pers. Kostenlos für Kinder <10 Jahre. Nach Anmeldung unter 04 67 23 46 30. Begrenzte Anzahl von Plätzen. Italiano :

Passeggiata naturalistica « Gli uccelli del parco » con Mélanie all’Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

RDV presso l’Espace Animations les Muriers ai Bains d’Avène.

P:7 a persona. Gratuito per i bambini sotto i 10 anni. Iscrizione obbligatoria al numero 04 67 23 46 30. Numero di posti limitato.

Espanol :

Paseo por la naturaleza « los pájaros del parque » con Mélanie l’Espace Animations les Muriers aux Bains d’Avène.

RDV en el Espace Animations les Muriers en los Bains d’Avène.

P:7 por persona. Gratuito para menores de 10 años. Inscripción previa en el 04 67 23 46 30. Plazas limitadas.

