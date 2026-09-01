*BALADE NOCTURNE À BELLEGARDE Le Perthus
mardi 15 septembre 2026 · Le Perthus
Informations pratiques
Le Perthus
*BALADE NOCTURNE À BELLEGARDE
Le Perthus Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-15 21:00:00
fin : 2026-09-15
Date(s) :
2026-09-15
Perché sur la frontière franco-espagnole, le Fort de Bellegarde surveille ce point stratégique depuis le 17ème siècle. Suivez notre guide conférencier à la découverte de ce joyau de l’architecture Vauban lors d’une visite nocturne mêlant patrimoine historique et observation stellaire.
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Le Perthus 66480 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 95 contact@vallespir-tourisme.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Perched on the French-Spanish border, Fort Bellegarde has guarded this strategic point since the 17th century. Join our tour guide and lecturer to discover this architectural gem designed by Vauban during a nighttime tour that combines historical heritage with stargazing.
L’événement *BALADE NOCTURNE À BELLEGARDE Le Perthus a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par VALLESPIR TOURISME