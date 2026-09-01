Informations pratiques

Le Perthus

*BALADE NOCTURNE À BELLEGARDE

Le Perthus Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-15 21:00:00

fin : 2026-09-15

Date(s) :

2026-09-15

Perché sur la frontière franco-espagnole, le Fort de Bellegarde surveille ce point stratégique depuis le 17ème siècle. Suivez notre guide conférencier à la découverte de ce joyau de l’architecture Vauban lors d’une visite nocturne mêlant patrimoine historique et observation stellaire.

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Le Perthus 66480 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 87 50 95 contact@vallespir-tourisme.com

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English :

Perched on the French-Spanish border, Fort Bellegarde has guarded this strategic point since the 17th century. Join our tour guide and lecturer to discover this architectural gem designed by Vauban during a nighttime tour that combines historical heritage with stargazing.

L’événement *BALADE NOCTURNE À BELLEGARDE Le Perthus a été mis à jour le 2026-08-21 par VALLESPIR TOURISME