Balade Nocturne Aulon Aulon

Début : 2025-09-20 19:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 22:00:00

2025-09-20

Balade crépusculaire, suivi d’un apéritif partagé, retour de nuit avec découverte de la biodiversité du ciel étoilé

Réservation obligatoire avec libre participation .

Aulon AULON Aulon 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 52 34 aulon@cen-occitanie.org

English :

Twilight walk, followed by a shared aperitif, return by night to discover the biodiversity of the starry sky

German :

Dämmerungsspaziergang, gefolgt von einem gemeinsamen Aperitif, Rückkehr aus der Nacht mit Entdeckung der Artenvielfalt des Sternenhimmels

Italiano :

Passeggiata al crepuscolo, seguita da un aperitivo condiviso, rientro notturno per scoprire la biodiversità del cielo stellato

Espanol :

Paseo crepuscular, seguido de un aperitivo compartido, regreso por la noche para descubrir la biodiversidad del cielo estrellado

