Balade Nocturne Aulon Aulon

Aulon, Hautes-Pyrénées
Début : 2025-09-20 19:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20 22:00:00
2025-09-20
Balade crépusculaire, suivi d’un apéritif partagé, retour de nuit avec découverte de la biodiversité du ciel étoilé
Réservation obligatoire avec libre participation .
Aulon AULON Aulon 65240 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 39 52 34 aulon@cen-occitanie.org
English :
Twilight walk, followed by a shared aperitif, return by night to discover the biodiversity of the starry sky
German :
Dämmerungsspaziergang, gefolgt von einem gemeinsamen Aperitif, Rückkehr aus der Nacht mit Entdeckung der Artenvielfalt des Sternenhimmels
Italiano :
Passeggiata al crepuscolo, seguita da un aperitivo condiviso, rientro notturno per scoprire la biodiversità del cielo stellato
Espanol :
Paseo crepuscular, seguido de un aperitivo compartido, regreso por la noche para descubrir la biodiversidad del cielo estrellado
Mis à jour le 2025-09-02