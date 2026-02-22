Balade poétique, conte et gourmandises Un Brun Gourmand Saint-Romain-Lachalm

Balade poétique, conte et gourmandises

Un Brun Gourmand La Suchère Saint-Romain-Lachalm Haute-Loire

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-15

fin : 2026-03-15

Date(s) :

2026-03-15

Printemps des Poètes Liberté -fore vice déployée à la Suchère . 14h départ de la balade , écriture d’une poésie itinérante, 15h crêpes (un brun gourmand) et restitution de la poésie, 16h conte avec la compagnie Konsl’diz. Gratuit

.

Un Brun Gourmand La Suchère Saint-Romain-Lachalm 43620 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 71 59 95 73 tourisme@hautpaysduvelay.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Printemps des Poètes Liberté -fore vice deployed at La Suchère . 2pm start of the walk, writing of a travelling poem, 3pm crêpes (a brown gourmet) and poetry reading, 4pm storytelling with the Konsl?diz company. Free

L’événement Balade poétique, conte et gourmandises Saint-Romain-Lachalm a été mis à jour le 2026-02-19 par Haut Pays du Velay Tourisme