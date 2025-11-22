BALADE RAQUETTES RACLETTE AU TIPI AU MOURTIS Le Mourtis Boutx

BALADE RAQUETTES RACLETTE AU TIPI AU MOURTIS

Le Mourtis LE CABANOT Boutx Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 35 – 35 – EUR

Début : 2026-02-10 10:30:00

fin : 2026-02-24 15:00:00

2026-02-10 2026-02-12 2026-02-17 2026-02-19 2026-02-24 2026-02-26 2026-03-03 2026-03-05

Vous souhaitez allier la découverte du milieu enneigé et gastronomie ?

Randonnée découverte en immersion totale dans la forêt pour partager un repas raclette dans notre Tipi au milieu d’une clairière.

Balade accessible à tous .

Matériel inclus raquettes, bâtons.

Repas inclus.

Balade en raquettes ou en rando selon l’enneigement. 35 .

Le Mourtis LE CABANOT Boutx 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie sherpassage@gmail.com

English :

Would you like to combine the discovery of the snowy environment with gastronomy?

Take a discovery hike in total immersion in the forest and share a raclette meal in our tepee in the middle of a clearing.

German :

Sie möchten die Entdeckung der verschneiten Umgebung mit Gastronomie verbinden?

Entdeckungswanderung mit totalem Eintauchen in den Wald, um in unserem Tipi inmitten einer Lichtung ein Raclette-Essen zu genießen.

Italiano :

Volete combinare la scoperta dell’ambiente innevato con la gastronomia?

Fate un’escursione alla scoperta della foresta e condividete una raclette nel nostro tepee in mezzo alla radura.

Espanol :

¿Le gustaría combinar el descubrimiento del entorno nevado con la gastronomía?

Haga una excursión de descubrimiento por el bosque y comparta una comida con raclette en nuestro tipi en medio de un claro.

