BALADE RAQUETTES RACLETTE AU TIPI AU MOURTIS Le Mourtis Boutx

Le Mourtis LE CABANOT Boutx Haute-Garonne
Vous souhaitez allier la découverte du milieu enneigé et gastronomie ?
Randonnée découverte en immersion totale dans la forêt pour partager un repas raclette dans notre Tipi au milieu d’une clairière.
Balade accessible à tous .
Matériel inclus raquettes, bâtons.
Repas inclus.
Balade en raquettes ou en rando selon l’enneigement. 35 .
Le Mourtis LE CABANOT Boutx 31440 Haute-Garonne Occitanie sherpassage@gmail.com
English :
Would you like to combine the discovery of the snowy environment with gastronomy?
Take a discovery hike in total immersion in the forest and share a raclette meal in our tepee in the middle of a clearing.
German :
Sie möchten die Entdeckung der verschneiten Umgebung mit Gastronomie verbinden?
Entdeckungswanderung mit totalem Eintauchen in den Wald, um in unserem Tipi inmitten einer Lichtung ein Raclette-Essen zu genießen.
Italiano :
Volete combinare la scoperta dell’ambiente innevato con la gastronomia?
Fate un’escursione alla scoperta della foresta e condividete una raclette nel nostro tepee in mezzo alla radura.
Espanol :
¿Le gustaría combinar el descubrimiento del entorno nevado con la gastronomía?
Haga una excursión de descubrimiento por el bosque y comparta una comida con raclette en nuestro tipi en medio de un claro.
