BALADE VIGNERONNE ET SOIRÉE ASTRONOMIE Talairan

Talairan Aude

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Début : 2025-08-07 18:00:00

fin : 2025-08-07 00:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-07

Le Domaine Serres Mazard vous propose une soirée de découverte du domaine et des beautés de son environnement.

Le vigneron vous attendra à 18h au parking pour partir à la découverte sur le sentier des orchidées. Vous découvrirez 17 aires pédagogiques aménagées pour connaitre et comprendre la biodiversité des Corbières.

Après avoir pique-niqué, vous débuterez la lecture du ciel, une fois la nuit tombée. Vous serez équipé d’un grand écran, de télescopes pour découvrir les différentes étoiles et constellations qui le composent.

Le vin sera offert au cours du repas.

Sur inscription.

Talairan 11220 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 44 02 22 mazardjeanpierre@gmail.com

English :

Domaine Serres Mazard invites you to an evening of discovery of the estate and the beauty of its surroundings.

The winemaker will be waiting for you at 6pm at the parking lot to set off on the orchid trail. You’ll discover 17 educational areas designed to help you discover and understand the biodiversity of the Corbières.

After a picnic, you’ll start reading the sky after dark. You’ll be equipped with a large screen and telescopes to discover the different stars and constellations that make up the sky.

Wine will be provided during the meal.

Registration required.

German :

Die Domaine Serres Mazard lädt Sie zu einem Abend ein, an dem Sie die Domaine und die Schönheiten ihrer Umgebung kennenlernen.

Der Winzer erwartet Sie um 18 Uhr am Parkplatz, um auf dem Orchideenpfad auf Entdeckungsreise zu gehen. Sie werden 17 pädagogische Bereiche entdecken, die eingerichtet wurden, um die Biodiversität der Corbières kennen und verstehen zu lernen.

Nach einem Picknick beginnen Sie mit dem Lesen des Himmels, sobald die Nacht hereingebrochen ist. Sie werden mit einem großen Bildschirm und Teleskopen ausgestattet, um die verschiedenen Sterne und Konstellationen zu entdecken, aus denen der Himmel besteht.

Während des Essens wird Wein angeboten.

Auf Anmeldung.

Italiano :

Il Domaine Serres Mazard vi invita a trascorrere una serata alla scoperta della tenuta e della bellezza dei suoi dintorni.

L’enologo vi aspetterà al parcheggio alle 18.00 per accompagnarvi nella visita del sentiero delle orchidee. Scoprirete 17 aree didattiche pensate per aiutarvi a conoscere e comprendere la biodiversità delle Corbières.

Dopo un picnic, potrete iniziare a leggere il cielo dopo il tramonto. Avrete a disposizione un grande schermo e un telescopio per scoprire le diverse stelle e costellazioni che compongono il cielo.

Il vino sarà fornito durante il pasto.

Iscrizione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Domaine Serres Mazard le invita a pasar una tarde explorando la finca y la belleza de sus alrededores.

El viticultor le esperará en el aparcamiento a las 18:00 h para acompañarle a recorrer el sendero de las orquídeas. Descubrirá 17 espacios pedagógicos que le ayudarán a conocer y comprender la biodiversidad de las Corbières.

Después de un picnic, podrá empezar a leer el cielo al anochecer. Estará equipado con una gran pantalla y telescopios para descubrir las diferentes estrellas y constelaciones que componen el cielo.

Se servirá vino durante la comida.

Inscripción obligatoria.

