BALADES À PONEY PARC DES QUINCONCES Bagnères-de-Luchon
BALADES À PONEY PARC DES QUINCONCES Bagnères-de-Luchon mercredi 22 avril 2026.
BALADES À PONEY
PARC DES QUINCONCES Cours des Quinconces Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-22 14:30:00
fin : 2026-04-22 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-22 2026-04-29
Balade à poney et vente de gâteaux.
Organisé par le centre équestre. 5 .
PARC DES QUINCONCES Cours des Quinconces Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie equiluchonpyrenees@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Pony ride and cake sale.
L’événement BALADES À PONEY Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE