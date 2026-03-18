BALADES À PONEY ET VENTE DE MUGUET PARC DES QUINCONCES Bagnères-de-Luchon
BALADES À PONEY ET VENTE DE MUGUET PARC DES QUINCONCES Bagnères-de-Luchon vendredi 1 mai 2026.
BALADES À PONEY ET VENTE DE MUGUET
PARC DES QUINCONCES Cours des Quinconces Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
5
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-01 09:00:00
fin : 2026-05-01 17:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-05-01
Vente de muguet dès 9h.
Balade à poney de 14h à 17h30.
Organisé par le centre équestre. 5 .
PARC DES QUINCONCES Cours des Quinconces Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie equiluchonpyrenees@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Lily of the valley sale from 9 am.
Pony ride from 2pm to 5:30pm.
L’événement BALADES À PONEY ET VENTE DE MUGUET Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE