BALADES À PONEY ET VENTE DE MUGUET PARC DES QUINCONCES Bagnères-de-Luchon

BALADES À PONEY ET VENTE DE MUGUET

PARC DES QUINCONCES Cours des Quinconces Bagnères-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-01 09:00:00

fin : 2026-05-01 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-01

Vente de muguet dès 9h.

Balade à poney de 14h à 17h30.

Organisé par le centre équestre. 5 .

PARC DES QUINCONCES Cours des Quinconces Bagnères-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie equiluchonpyrenees@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Lily of the valley sale from 9 am.

Pony ride from 2pm to 5:30pm.

L’événement BALADES À PONEY ET VENTE DE MUGUET Bagnères-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-03-18 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE