BALCONS DU CANIGO, PETITE RANDONNEE AVEC PASSCANIGO

Prades Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 30 – 30 – 30

Début : 2025-10-13 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-13 17:30:00

2025-10-13

Randonnée découverte avec liaison en 4×4, environ 2h avec faible dénivelé. Laissez-vous guider sur des chemins ancestraux jonchés de découvertes insolites. Avec en toile de fond le Canigou et la Méditerranée, des vues spectaculaires sur la cité fortifiée de Villefranche et le Fort Libéria. Sur réservation.

Prades 66500 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 82 04 17 81 pass.canigo@gmail.com

English :

Discovery hike with 4×4 link, approx. 2 hrs. with low gradient. Let yourself be guided along ancestral paths littered with unusual discoveries. With Canigou and the Mediterranean in the background, spectacular views of the fortified town of Villefranche and Fort Libéria. Reservations required.

German :

Entdeckungswanderung mit Verbindung im Geländewagen, ca. 2 Stunden mit geringem Höhenunterschied. Lassen Sie sich auf althergebrachten Wegen führen, die mit ungewöhnlichen Entdeckungen gespickt sind. Vor dem Hintergrund des Canigou und des Mittelmeers haben Sie spektakuläre Ausblicke auf die befestigte Stadt Villefranche und das Fort Liberia. Mit Reservierung.

Italiano :

Escursione di scoperta con collegamento 4×4, circa 2 ore con una leggera salita. Lasciatevi guidare lungo antichi sentieri disseminati di scoperte insolite. Sullo sfondo del Canigou e del Mediterraneo, vista spettacolare sulla città fortificata di Villefranche e sul Fort Libéria. Prenotazione obbligatoria.

Espanol :

Excursión de descubrimiento con enlace 4×4, aprox. 2 horas con un ligero ascenso. Déjese guiar por antiguos senderos sembrados de descubrimientos insólitos. Con el Canigó y el Mediterráneo como telón de fondo, vistas espectaculares de la ciudad fortificada de Villefranche y del Fuerte Libéria. Imprescindible reservar.

