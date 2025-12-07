BALLADA DE SARDANES Le Boulou

BALLADA DE SARDANES

amb la Cobla La Principal del Rosselló

Dimanche 7 décembre 2025 15h

Complexe des Echards

Loterie au profit du Téléthon

Organisée par El Casal del Voló Escola de català del Voló

English :

BALLADA DE SARDANES

amb la Cobla La Principal del Rosselló

Sunday, December 7, 2025 3pm

Complexe des Echards

Lottery in aid of the Telethon

Organized by El Casal del Voló Escola de català del Voló

German :

BALLADA DE SARDANES

amb la Cobla La Principal del Rosselló

Sonntag, 7. Dezember 2025 15 Uhr

Komplex von Les Echards

Lotterie zugunsten des Telethon

Organisiert von El Casal del Voló Escola de català del Voló

Italiano :

BALLADA DE SARDANES

amb la Cobla La Principal del Rosselló

Domenica 7 dicembre 2025 ore 15.00

Complesso Les Echards

Lotteria a favore di Telethon

Organizzata da El Casal del Voló Escola de català del Voló

Espanol :

BALLADA DE SARDANES

amb la Cobla La Principal del Rosselló

Domingo 7 de diciembre de 2025 15h

Complejo Les Echards

Lotería a beneficio del Telemaratón

Organización El Casal del Voló Escola de català del Voló

