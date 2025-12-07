Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

BALLADA DE SARDANES Le Boulou dimanche 7 décembre 2025.

Cami del Moli Nou Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

amb la Cobla La Principal del Rosselló
Dimanche 7 décembre 2025 15h
Complexe des Echards
Loterie au profit du Téléthon

Organisée par El Casal del Voló Escola de català del Voló
Cami del Moli Nou Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie  

English :

BALLADA DE SARDANES
amb la Cobla La Principal del Rosselló
Sunday, December 7, 2025 3pm
Complexe des Echards
Lottery in aid of the Telethon

Organized by El Casal del Voló Escola de català del Voló

German :

BALLADA DE SARDANES
amb la Cobla La Principal del Rosselló
Sonntag, 7. Dezember 2025 15 Uhr
Komplex von Les Echards
Lotterie zugunsten des Telethon

Organisiert von El Casal del Voló Escola de català del Voló

Italiano :

BALLADA DE SARDANES
amb la Cobla La Principal del Rosselló
Domenica 7 dicembre 2025 ore 15.00
Complesso Les Echards
Lotteria a favore di Telethon

Organizzata da El Casal del Voló Escola de català del Voló

Espanol :

BALLADA DE SARDANES
amb la Cobla La Principal del Rosselló
Domingo 7 de diciembre de 2025 15h
Complejo Les Echards
Lotería a beneficio del Telemaratón

Organización El Casal del Voló Escola de català del Voló

