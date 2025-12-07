BALLADA DE SARDANES Le Boulou
BALLADA DE SARDANES
amb la Cobla La Principal del Rosselló
Dimanche 7 décembre 2025 15h
Complexe des Echards
Loterie au profit du Téléthon
Organisée par El Casal del Voló Escola de català del Voló
Cami del Moli Nou Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie
English :
BALLADA DE SARDANES
amb la Cobla La Principal del Rosselló
Sunday, December 7, 2025 3pm
Complexe des Echards
Lottery in aid of the Telethon
Organized by El Casal del Voló Escola de català del Voló
German :
BALLADA DE SARDANES
amb la Cobla La Principal del Rosselló
Sonntag, 7. Dezember 2025 15 Uhr
Komplex von Les Echards
Lotterie zugunsten des Telethon
Organisiert von El Casal del Voló Escola de català del Voló
Italiano :
BALLADA DE SARDANES
amb la Cobla La Principal del Rosselló
Domenica 7 dicembre 2025 ore 15.00
Complesso Les Echards
Lotteria a favore di Telethon
Organizzata da El Casal del Voló Escola de català del Voló
Espanol :
BALLADA DE SARDANES
amb la Cobla La Principal del Rosselló
Domingo 7 de diciembre de 2025 15h
Complejo Les Echards
Lotería a beneficio del Telemaratón
Organización El Casal del Voló Escola de català del Voló
