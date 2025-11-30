BALLADA DE SARDANES Saint-Féliu-d’Avall
BALLADA DE SARDANES Saint-Féliu-d’Avall dimanche 30 novembre 2025.
BALLADA DE SARDANES
Place de France Saint-Féliu-d’Avall Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-11-30 15:00:00
fin : 2025-11-30
2025-11-30
Ballade de Sardanes avec la Cobla Les Casenoves. Organisée par Saint Féliu Sardanista avec le soutien de la Municipalité….
Place de France Saint-Féliu-d’Avall 66170 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 09 73 14 78
English :
Sardana ballad with the Cobla Les Casenoves. Organized by Saint Féliu Sardanista with the support of the Municipality….
German :
Sardanes-Ballade mit der Cobla Les Casenoves. Organisiert von Saint Féliu Sardanista mit der Unterstützung der Stadtverwaltung….
Italiano :
Ballata sarda con i Cobla Les Casenoves. Organizzato da Saint Féliu Sardanista con il sostegno del Comune….
Espanol :
Balada sardanista con la Cobla Les Casenoves. Organiza Saint Féliu Sardanista con el apoyo del Ayuntamiento….
