BALLADA DE SARDANES Saint-Féliu-d’Avall

BALLADA DE SARDANES

Place de France Saint-Féliu-d’Avall Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2025-11-30 15:00:00

fin : 2025-11-30

2025-11-30

Ballade de Sardanes avec la Cobla Les Casenoves. Organisée par Saint Féliu Sardanista avec le soutien de la Municipalité….

Place de France Saint-Féliu-d’Avall 66170 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 09 73 14 78

English :

Sardana ballad with the Cobla Les Casenoves. Organized by Saint Féliu Sardanista with the support of the Municipality….

German :

Sardanes-Ballade mit der Cobla Les Casenoves. Organisiert von Saint Féliu Sardanista mit der Unterstützung der Stadtverwaltung….

Italiano :

Ballata sarda con i Cobla Les Casenoves. Organizzato da Saint Féliu Sardanista con il sostegno del Comune….

Espanol :

Balada sardanista con la Cobla Les Casenoves. Organiza Saint Féliu Sardanista con el apoyo del Ayuntamiento….

