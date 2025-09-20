Ballade Romantique avec George Sand Château de Chouvigny Chouvigny

Début : 2025-09-20 18:00:00

fin : 2025-09-20 19:30:00

Concert-spectacle à voix croisées autour de George Sand. Les artistes -musiciens au piano et à la cornemuse, comédien, peintre- nous font revivre la période romantique avec des textes de George Sand, Delacroix et Chopin, et des musiques traditionnelles.

Château de Chouvigny 16 route de la Mairie Chouvigny 03450 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 70 59 81 77 chateau.chouvigny@gmail.com

Concert-show with crossed voices around George Sand. The artists musicians on piano and bagpipes, actor and painter bring the Romantic period to life with texts by George Sand, Delacroix and Chopin, and traditional music.

Konzert-Spektakel mit gemischten Stimmen rund um George Sand. Die Künstler Musiker am Klavier und am Dudelsack, Schauspieler, Maler lassen die Romantik mit Texten von George Sand, Delacroix und Chopin sowie traditioneller Musik wieder aufleben.

Concerto-spettacolo a voci incrociate intorno a George Sand. Gli artisti musicisti al pianoforte e alla cornamusa, un attore e un pittore ci riportano al periodo romantico con testi di George Sand, Delacroix e Chopin e musiche tradizionali.

Concierto-espectáculo a voces cruzadas en torno a George Sand. Los artistas -músicos al piano y a la gaita, un actor y un pintor- nos trasladan al Romanticismo con textos de George Sand, Delacroix y Chopin, y música tradicional.

