BALLISTIK BOYZxPSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE – BALLISTIK BOYZ x PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBE – PARC DES EXPOSITIONS PARIS NORD Villepinte 4 juillet 2025
JAPAN EXPO – 24e IMPACTConcert de BALLISTIK BOYZ from EXILE TRIBE x PSYCHIC FEVER from EXILE TRIBEVendredi 04 juillet 2025, de 19h30 à 22h30.Ouverture des portes du concert se fait à partir de 18h30.. Le concert se déroule dans la salle Ichigo de Japan Expo Paris 2025, après la fermeture du festival.Vous n’avez pas besoin d’un ticket Japan Expo Paris pour accèder au concert.Si vous n’avez pas de ticket Japan Expo Paris, vous pourrez rentrer sur le festival à partir de 17h00 pour rejoindre la salle Ichigo.Pour cela, vous devez obligatoirement passer par l’entrée public du festival Japan Expo Paris avant de vous diriger vers la salle Ichigo.
PARC DES EXPOSITIONS PARIS NORD ZAC PARIS NORD 2 93420 Villepinte 93