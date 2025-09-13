Bambi Metal Fest Bambiderstroff
Bambi Metal Fest
34 rue du 3 Juin Bambiderstroff Moselle
Samedi 2025-09-13 19:00:00
Venez découvrir la 7ème édition du festival de métal de Bambiderstroff le Bambi Metal Fest !
Retrouvez les 3 groupes Nihilism, Hurakan et l’Empreinte.
Boissons et restauration sur place.Adultes
34 rue du 3 Juin Bambiderstroff 57690 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 03 13 82 63
English :
Come and discover the 7th edition of Bambiderstroff’s metal festival: the Bambi Metal Fest!
See the 3 bands: Nihilism, Hurakan and l’Empreinte.
Drinks and catering on site.
German :
Entdecken Sie die 7. Ausgabe des Metal-Festivals in Bambiderstroff: das Bambi Metal Fest!
Treffen Sie die drei Bands Nihilism, Hurakan und L’Empreinte.
Getränke und Essen vor Ort.
Italiano :
Venite a scoprire il 7° festival metal di Bambiderstroff: Bambi Metal Fest!
Ammirate le 3 band: Nihilism, Hurakan e l’Empreinte.
Bevande e cibo sul posto.
Espanol :
Ven a descubrir el 7º festival de metal de Bambiderstroff: ¡Bambi Metal Fest!
Vea a las 3 bandas: Nihilism, Hurakan y l’Empreinte.
Bebidas y comida in situ.
L’événement Bambi Metal Fest Bambiderstroff a été mis à jour le 2025-09-03 par OT SAINT AVOLD COEUR DE MOSELLE