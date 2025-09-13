Bambi Metal Fest Bambiderstroff

Bambi Metal Fest Bambiderstroff samedi 13 septembre 2025.

Bambi Metal Fest

34 rue du 3 Juin Bambiderstroff Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-09-13 19:00:00

fin : 2025-09-13

2025-09-13

Venez découvrir la 7ème édition du festival de métal de Bambiderstroff le Bambi Metal Fest !

Retrouvez les 3 groupes Nihilism, Hurakan et l’Empreinte.

Boissons et restauration sur place.Adultes

34 rue du 3 Juin Bambiderstroff 57690 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 03 13 82 63

English :

Come and discover the 7th edition of Bambiderstroff’s metal festival: the Bambi Metal Fest!

See the 3 bands: Nihilism, Hurakan and l’Empreinte.

Drinks and catering on site.

German :

Entdecken Sie die 7. Ausgabe des Metal-Festivals in Bambiderstroff: das Bambi Metal Fest!

Treffen Sie die drei Bands Nihilism, Hurakan und L’Empreinte.

Getränke und Essen vor Ort.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire il 7° festival metal di Bambiderstroff: Bambi Metal Fest!

Ammirate le 3 band: Nihilism, Hurakan e l’Empreinte.

Bevande e cibo sul posto.

Espanol :

Ven a descubrir el 7º festival de metal de Bambiderstroff: ¡Bambi Metal Fest!

Vea a las 3 bandas: Nihilism, Hurakan y l’Empreinte.

Bebidas y comida in situ.

