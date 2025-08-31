BAN DES VENDANGES Limoux

BAN DES VENDANGES Limoux dimanche 31 août 2025.

BAN DES VENDANGES

Limoux Aude

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-31 09:00:00

fin : 2025-08-31

Date(s) :

2025-08-31

Nous vous attendons pour un programme bien rempli et festif au cœur de notre Château de Flandry.

9 h Début du petit déjeuner vigneron

Visite guidée du Château

Vendanges de ceps de Flandry avec pressurage. Visite des chênes truffiers avec cavage.

Discours des personnalités.

Apéritif et déjeuner vigneron avec animation musicale et … Carnaval!

Inscription avant le 14/08/2025.

.

Limoux 11300 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 74 63 47

English :

We look forward to seeing you at our Château de Flandry for a full and festive program.

9 am: Start of the winegrower’s breakfast

Guided tour of the Château

Harvesting of Flandry vines with pressing. Visit to truffle oaks with cavage.

Speeches by VIPs.

Aperitif and winemaker’s lunch with musical entertainment and … Carnival!

Registration before 14/08/2025.

German :

Wir erwarten Sie zu einem vollen und festlichen Programm im Herzen unseres Schlosses Flandry.

9 Uhr: Beginn des Winzerfrühstücks

Geführte Besichtigung des Schlosses

Weinlese der Rebstöcke von Flandry mit anschließender Pressung. Besichtigung der Trüffeleichen mit Cavage.

Ansprachen von Persönlichkeiten.

Aperitif und Winzerfrühstück mit musikalischer Unterhaltung und … Karneval!

Anmeldung vor dem 14/08/2025.

Italiano :

Vi aspettiamo per un programma ricco e festoso nel cuore del nostro Château de Flandry.

ore 9.00: Inizio della colazione del viticoltore

Visita guidata dello Château

Vendemmia delle viti di Flandry con pigiatura. Visita alle querce da tartufo e al cavage.

Discorsi dei VIP.

Aperitivo e pranzo del vignaiolo con intrattenimento musicale e … Carnevale!

Iscrizione entro il 14/08/2025.

Espanol :

Esperamos darle la bienvenida a un programa festivo y repleto de actividades en el corazón de nuestro Château de Flandry.

9h: Inicio del desayuno de viticultores

Visita guiada del Château

Vendimia de las viñas de Flandry con prensado. Visita a los robles truferos y al cavage.

Discursos de personalidades.

Aperitivo y almuerzo del viticultor con animación musical y … ¡Carnaval!

Inscripción antes del 14/08/2025.

L’événement BAN DES VENDANGES Limoux a été mis à jour le 2025-07-28 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / 11 OT Limouxin