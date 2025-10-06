Banned From Utopia (Frank Zappa Alumni) – LA MARBRERIE Montreuil

Banned From Utopia (Frank Zappa Alumni) Début : 2026-10-06 à 19:00. Tarif : – euros.

PERSONA GRATA PRÉSENTE : BANNED FROM UTOPIA (FRANK ZAPPA ALUMNI)« Dear friends, fans, and extended family of Banned From Utopia, Due to an overwhelming amount of adverse and unpredictable events that have transpired in recent weeks,we have come to the difficult decision to postpone ourupcoming We’re Only In It For The Euros fall tour ofEurope. We are currently working with our Europeanpromoters to reschedule the dates for late spring/earlysummer 2026. It is our intention to return stronger thanever and deliver shows worthy of the most loyal Zappafans on the planet. We are as disappointed as you are bythese developments and appreciate your understandingand continued unwavering support.“Music Is The Best!”-Scott, Ray, Chad, Robbie, Nick, and JamieFrank Zappa, génial compositeur américain a fait des petits.Dès sa disparition, quelques uns de ses compagnons de jeu ont formé le groupe Banned from Utopia pour propager un répertoire marqué du sceau de l’inventivité. Tous les membres ont joué avec l’interprète. Lorgnant aussi bien du côté du jazz que de la musique expérimentale ou électronique, Zappa l’avant-gardiste laisse aussi le souvenir d’un guitariste d’exception, dont la virtuosité laisse pantois. Comment oublier ses solos, vertigineux, échevelés, qui paraissaient ne jamais devoir s’arrêter ! Les concerts où il se produisait plongeaient les spectateurs dans un état de quasi transe. C’est sur les traces de cet état d’esprit si particulier, où la musique est conçue comme une expérience à vivre à plusieurs, que s’engagent les musiciens de Banned from Utopia. Au programme de leur session, les grands classiques devenus cultes et le désir de faire passer dans leurs notes une énergie identique à l’original. Bref, un véritable retour aux sources !– Robert Martin (Frank Zappa): vocals, keyboards, saxophone, French horn– chant, claviers, saxophone, cor français aux côtés de Frank Zappa de 1981 à 1988a également collaboré avec Ella Fitzgerald, Etta James, Paul McCartney, Wilson Pickett, Eric Burdon, Leo Kottke, Glen Frey, Prince, Stevie Nicks– Chad Wackerman (Frank Zappa): drums aux côtés de Frank Zappa de 1979 à 1988a également collaboré avec Allan Holdsworth, Steve Vai, Barbra Streisand, John Patitucci, Albert Lee, James Taylor– Ray White (Frank Zappa): vocals, guitar– Scott Thunes (Frank Zappa): bass– Robbie Mangano (from the grandmothers): guitar, vocals– Jamie Kime (from Dweezil Zappa’s band): guitar« After the very first ZappaUnion Festival was such a success in Norway in 2012, my friends Erlend and Bjorn suggested that I come back in 2013 with a full band of Zappa alumni. I agreed that it was a great idea and reformed Banned From Utopia, a unique combination of musicians who first began performing in 1994 in a series of concerts to commemorate Frank’s life and music. The band performed in various configurations over the next few years, but hasn’t been seen for many years until now. WE’RE BACK, and very excited to play this great music for the fans that love it asmuch as we do. » — Robert Martin

