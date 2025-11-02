BAPTEME DE PLONGEE OFFERT Aquamotion Courchevel
Aquamotion 1297 route des Eaux Vives Courchevel Savoie
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
5-12 ans
Début : 2025-11-02 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-02 17:00:00
2025-11-02
Baptême de plongée gratuit AQUAMOTION COURCHEVEL
Aquamotion 1297 route des Eaux Vives Courchevel 73120 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 71 00 73 00 info@aquamotioncourchevel.com
English : FIRST DIVE OFFERED
First dive offered AQUAMOTION COURCHEVEL
German :
Kostenlose Schnuppertauchgänge AQUAMOTION COURCHEVEL
Italiano :
Prima immersione gratuita presso AQUAMOTION COURCHEVEL
Espanol :
Primera inmersión gratuita en AQUAMOTION COURCHEVEL
