Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

BAPTEME DE PLONGEE OFFERT Aquamotion Courchevel

BAPTEME DE PLONGEE OFFERT Aquamotion Courchevel dimanche 2 novembre 2025.

BAPTEME DE PLONGEE OFFERT

Aquamotion 1297 route des Eaux Vives Courchevel Savoie

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

5-12 ans

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-02 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-02 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-11-02

Baptême de plongée gratuit AQUAMOTION COURCHEVEL
  .

Aquamotion 1297 route des Eaux Vives Courchevel 73120 Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 9 71 00 73 00  info@aquamotioncourchevel.com

English : FIRST DIVE OFFERED

First dive offered AQUAMOTION COURCHEVEL

German :

Kostenlose Schnuppertauchgänge AQUAMOTION COURCHEVEL

Italiano :

Prima immersione gratuita presso AQUAMOTION COURCHEVEL

Espanol :

Primera inmersión gratuita en AQUAMOTION COURCHEVEL

L’événement BAPTEME DE PLONGEE OFFERT Courchevel a été mis à jour le 2025-10-28 par Courchevel Tourisme