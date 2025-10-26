Bar à Charms x Brunch ( crée ton bijou personnalisé en acier inoxydable) Margny-lès-Compiègne
Bar à Charms x Brunch ( crée ton bijou personnalisé en acier inoxydable) Margny-lès-Compiègne dimanche 26 octobre 2025.
Bar à Charms x Brunch ( crée ton bijou personnalisé en acier inoxydable)
150 Rue Jean Jaurès Margny-lès-Compiègne Oise
Tarif : 44 – 44 – 47 EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-26 12:00:00
fin : 2025-10-26 14:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-26
Bar à Charms x Brunch Moment entre girls à Margny-lès-Compiègne
Le dimanche 26 octobre de 12h à 14h, retrouvez-nous à La Gaîté des Halles à Margny-lès-Compiègne pour un moment 100 % féminin et créatif ??
Au programme
– Un bar à charms pour créer votre bijou personnalisé (bracelet, collier ou porte-clés en acier inoxydable)
– Un brunch généreux et gourmand avec boisson chaude, boisson froide, assiette sucrée et salée
– Une ambiance conviviale et détendue, idéale pour un moment entre amies
Lieu La Gaîté des Halles Margny-lès-Compiègne
Date Dimanche 26 octobre 2025
Heure 12h à 14h
Infos et réservations https://www.billetweb.fr/bar-a-charms-x-brunch-a-la-gaite-des-halles
Les places sont limitées non remboursables.
Bar à Charms x Brunch Moment entre girls à Margny-lès-Compiègne
Le dimanche 26 octobre de 12h à 14h, retrouvez-nous à La Gaîté des Halles à Margny-lès-Compiègne pour un moment 100 % féminin et créatif ??
Au programme
– Un bar à charms pour créer votre bijou personnalisé (bracelet, collier ou porte-clés en acier inoxydable)
– Un brunch généreux et gourmand avec boisson chaude, boisson froide, assiette sucrée et salée
– Une ambiance conviviale et détendue, idéale pour un moment entre amies
Lieu La Gaîté des Halles Margny-lès-Compiègne
Date Dimanche 26 octobre 2025
Heure 12h à 14h
Infos et réservations https://www.billetweb.fr/bar-a-charms-x-brunch-a-la-gaite-des-halles
Les places sont limitées non remboursables. .
150 Rue Jean Jaurès Margny-lès-Compiègne 60280 Oise Hauts-de-France matylda.moments@gmail.com
English :
Charms Bar x Brunch ? Girl time in Margny-lès-Compiègne
On Sunday October 26 from 12pm to 2pm, join us at La Gaîté des Halles in Margny-lès-Compiègne for a 100% feminine and creative moment?
On the program
– A charms bar to create your own personalized jewel (stainless steel bracelet, necklace or key ring)
– A generous, gourmet brunch with hot and cold drinks, sweet and savory dishes
– A friendly, relaxed atmosphere, ideal for a moment with friends
Location: La Gaîté des Halles ? Margny-lès-Compiègne
Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025
Time: 12pm to 2pm
Information and bookings: https://www.billetweb.fr/bar-a-charms-x-brunch-a-la-gaite-des-halles
Places are limited ? non-refundable.
German :
Charms Bar x Brunch ? Moment zwischen Girls in Margny-lès-Compiègne
Am Sonntag, den 26. Oktober von 12 bis 14 Uhr treffen wir uns in La Gaîté des Halles in Margny-lès-Compiègne zu einem 100 % weiblichen und kreativen Moment?
Auf dem Programm stehen:
– Eine Charm-Bar, um Ihr persönliches Schmuckstück (Armband, Halskette oder Schlüsselanhänger aus rostfreiem Stahl) zu kreieren
– Ein großzügiger und leckerer Brunch mit warmen und kalten Getränken sowie süßen und herzhaften Tellern
– Eine freundliche und entspannte Atmosphäre, ideal für einen Moment mit Freundinnen
Ort: La Gaîté des Halles ? Margny-lès-Compiègne
Datum: Sonntag, 26. Oktober 2025
Uhrzeit: 12.00 bis 14.00 Uhr
Infos und Reservierungen: https://www.billetweb.fr/bar-a-charms-x-brunch-a-la-gaite-des-halles
Die Plätze sind begrenzt ? nicht erstattungsfähig.
Italiano :
Charms Bar x Brunch ? Un’uscita da ragazze a Margny-lès-Compiègne
Domenica 26 ottobre dalle 12.00 alle 14.00, unitevi a noi presso La Gaîté des Halles a Margny-lès-Compiègne per un momento 100% femminile e creativo?
In programma:
– Un bar di ciondoli per creare gioielli personalizzati (braccialetto, collana o portachiavi in acciaio)
– Un generoso brunch gourmet con bevande calde e fredde, piatti dolci e salati
– Un’atmosfera amichevole e rilassata, ideale per un momento con le amiche
Luogo: La Gaîté des Halles? Margny-lès-Compiègne
Data: domenica 26 ottobre 2025
Orario: dalle 12.00 alle 14.00
Informazioni e prenotazioni: https://www.billetweb.fr/bar-a-charms-x-brunch-a-la-gaite-des-halles
I posti sono limitati e non rimborsabili.
Espanol :
Charms Bar x Brunch ? Tiempo libre para chicas en Margny-lès-Compiègne
El domingo 26 de octubre, de 12:00 a 14:00, únase a nosotros en La Gaîté des Halles de Margny-lès-Compiègne para disfrutar de un momento 100% femenino y creativo..
En el programa:
– Un charm bar para crear sus propias joyas personalizadas (pulsera, collar o llavero de acero inoxidable)
– Un generoso brunch gourmet con bebidas frías y calientes, platos dulces y salados
– Un ambiente agradable y relajado, ideal para un momento entre amigos
Localización: La Gaîté des Halles ? Margny-lès-Compiègne
Fecha: Domingo 26 de octubre de 2025
Hora: de 12:00 a 14:00
Información y reservas: https://www.billetweb.fr/bar-a-charms-x-brunch-a-la-gaite-des-halles
Plazas limitadas ? no reembolsables.
L’événement Bar à Charms x Brunch ( crée ton bijou personnalisé en acier inoxydable) Margny-lès-Compiègne a été mis à jour le 2025-10-09 par Oise Tourisme