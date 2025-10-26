Bar à Charms x Brunch ( crée ton bijou personnalisé en acier inoxydable) Margny-lès-Compiègne

Bar à Charms x Brunch ( crée ton bijou personnalisé en acier inoxydable) Margny-lès-Compiègne dimanche 26 octobre 2025.

Bar à Charms x Brunch ( crée ton bijou personnalisé en acier inoxydable)

150 Rue Jean Jaurès Margny-lès-Compiègne Oise

Tarif : 44 – 44 – 47 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-26 12:00:00

fin : 2025-10-26 14:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-26

Bar à Charms x Brunch Moment entre girls à Margny-lès-Compiègne

Le dimanche 26 octobre de 12h à 14h, retrouvez-nous à La Gaîté des Halles à Margny-lès-Compiègne pour un moment 100 % féminin et créatif ??

Au programme

– Un bar à charms pour créer votre bijou personnalisé (bracelet, collier ou porte-clés en acier inoxydable)

– Un brunch généreux et gourmand avec boisson chaude, boisson froide, assiette sucrée et salée

– Une ambiance conviviale et détendue, idéale pour un moment entre amies

Lieu La Gaîté des Halles Margny-lès-Compiègne

Date Dimanche 26 octobre 2025

Heure 12h à 14h

Infos et réservations https://www.billetweb.fr/bar-a-charms-x-brunch-a-la-gaite-des-halles

Les places sont limitées non remboursables.

150 Rue Jean Jaurès Margny-lès-Compiègne 60280 Oise Hauts-de-France matylda.moments@gmail.com

English :

Charms Bar x Brunch ? Girl time in Margny-lès-Compiègne

On Sunday October 26 from 12pm to 2pm, join us at La Gaîté des Halles in Margny-lès-Compiègne for a 100% feminine and creative moment?

On the program

– A charms bar to create your own personalized jewel (stainless steel bracelet, necklace or key ring)

– A generous, gourmet brunch with hot and cold drinks, sweet and savory dishes

– A friendly, relaxed atmosphere, ideal for a moment with friends

Location: La Gaîté des Halles ? Margny-lès-Compiègne

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Time: 12pm to 2pm

Information and bookings: https://www.billetweb.fr/bar-a-charms-x-brunch-a-la-gaite-des-halles

Places are limited ? non-refundable.

German :

Charms Bar x Brunch ? Moment zwischen Girls in Margny-lès-Compiègne

Am Sonntag, den 26. Oktober von 12 bis 14 Uhr treffen wir uns in La Gaîté des Halles in Margny-lès-Compiègne zu einem 100 % weiblichen und kreativen Moment?

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– Eine Charm-Bar, um Ihr persönliches Schmuckstück (Armband, Halskette oder Schlüsselanhänger aus rostfreiem Stahl) zu kreieren

– Ein großzügiger und leckerer Brunch mit warmen und kalten Getränken sowie süßen und herzhaften Tellern

– Eine freundliche und entspannte Atmosphäre, ideal für einen Moment mit Freundinnen

Ort: La Gaîté des Halles ? Margny-lès-Compiègne

Datum: Sonntag, 26. Oktober 2025

Uhrzeit: 12.00 bis 14.00 Uhr

Infos und Reservierungen: https://www.billetweb.fr/bar-a-charms-x-brunch-a-la-gaite-des-halles

Die Plätze sind begrenzt ? nicht erstattungsfähig.

Italiano :

Charms Bar x Brunch ? Un’uscita da ragazze a Margny-lès-Compiègne

Domenica 26 ottobre dalle 12.00 alle 14.00, unitevi a noi presso La Gaîté des Halles a Margny-lès-Compiègne per un momento 100% femminile e creativo?

In programma:

– Un bar di ciondoli per creare gioielli personalizzati (braccialetto, collana o portachiavi in acciaio)

– Un generoso brunch gourmet con bevande calde e fredde, piatti dolci e salati

– Un’atmosfera amichevole e rilassata, ideale per un momento con le amiche

Luogo: La Gaîté des Halles? Margny-lès-Compiègne

Data: domenica 26 ottobre 2025

Orario: dalle 12.00 alle 14.00

Informazioni e prenotazioni: https://www.billetweb.fr/bar-a-charms-x-brunch-a-la-gaite-des-halles

I posti sono limitati e non rimborsabili.

Espanol :

Charms Bar x Brunch ? Tiempo libre para chicas en Margny-lès-Compiègne

El domingo 26 de octubre, de 12:00 a 14:00, únase a nosotros en La Gaîté des Halles de Margny-lès-Compiègne para disfrutar de un momento 100% femenino y creativo..

En el programa:

– Un charm bar para crear sus propias joyas personalizadas (pulsera, collar o llavero de acero inoxidable)

– Un generoso brunch gourmet con bebidas frías y calientes, platos dulces y salados

– Un ambiente agradable y relajado, ideal para un momento entre amigos

Localización: La Gaîté des Halles ? Margny-lès-Compiègne

Fecha: Domingo 26 de octubre de 2025

Hora: de 12:00 a 14:00

Información y reservas: https://www.billetweb.fr/bar-a-charms-x-brunch-a-la-gaite-des-halles

Plazas limitadas ? no reembolsables.

L’événement Bar à Charms x Brunch ( crée ton bijou personnalisé en acier inoxydable) Margny-lès-Compiègne a été mis à jour le 2025-10-09 par Oise Tourisme