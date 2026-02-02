Barbara Carlotti | Chéris ton futur Théâtre | Avant Scène Cognac Cognac
Théâtre | Avant Scène Cognac 1 place Robert Schuman Cognac Charente
Tarif : 16 – 16 – 16 EUR
Début : 2026-03-06 20:30:00
2026-03-06
Barbara décide de laisser libre cours à l’exaltation des sentiments. Elle se roule dans la musique , car c’est de là que vient la lumière.
Théâtre | Avant Scène Cognac 1 place Robert Schuman Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 82 32 78 resa@avantscene.com
English : Barbara Carlotti | Cherish your future
Barbara decides to give free rein to the exaltation of her feelings. She rolls in the music , because that’s where the light comes from.
