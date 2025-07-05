Barbecue à Gouloux Le bourg Gouloux 5 juillet 2025 19:30
Nièvre
Barbecue à Gouloux Le bourg Barbecue Gouloux Nièvre
Tarif : – – EUR
Autres Tarifs
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-05 19:30:00
fin : 2025-07-05 22:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-07-05
Barbecue à Gouloux. Avec animation musicale par Isa et Max. A partir de 19h30. Jambon à la broche / saucisses merguez / buffet et buvette. .
Le bourg Barbecue
Gouloux 58230 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 70 00 08 00
English : Barbecue à Gouloux
German : Barbecue à Gouloux
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Barbecue à Gouloux Gouloux a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24 par OT MORVAN SOMMETS ET GRANDS LACS