Barbecue-concert au jardin pour la Paix – rue Bombelles Bitche, 20 juin 2025 19:00, Bitche.

Moselle

Barbecue-concert au jardin pour la Paix rue Bombelles Jardin pour la Paix Bitche Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

25

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-06-20 19:00:00

fin : 2025-06-20

Date(s) :

2025-06-20

Le jardin pour la Paix, à Bitche, vous attend pour une soirée barbecue-concert, avec un buffet de grillades et salades suivi à 20h30 d’un concert champêtre du duo de jazz manouche THE OLD FRIENDS.

Le jardin pour la Paix est souvent décrit comme un lieu où l’on flâne, seul ou à deux, dans la quiétude d’une journée ensoleillée. Le silence n’y serait interrompu que par le bruissement des feuilles et le chant des oiseaux. Cela n’est pourtant plus si vrai puisqu’on y profite aussi de l’isolement qu’offre le jardin pour ouvrir la fête et vibrer au rythme de la musique !

Pour rompre la monotonie, place au crépitement du feu et aux vapeurs épicées du barbecue. En attendant l’arrivée du musicien, la grande terrasse de l’Accueillet’ vous accueillera pour partager un moment chaleureux. Peut-être préférerez vous vous perdre dans le jardin et y apprécier la fraîcheur de la nuit tombante ?

The Old Friends rendent hommage à l’univers de Simon and Garfunkel en revisitant en acoustique, avec finesse et émotion, les grands classiques du mythique concert de Central Park de 1981. À travers des morceaux cultes comme The Boxer, Cecilia, The Sound of Silence ou Scarborough Fair, Laurent Kremer et Daniel Bour proposent une interprétation respectueuse mais personnelle, pleine de délicatesse et de subtilité. Leur musique, intime et chaleureuse, invite à un moment suspendu, comme un bon repas partagé entre amis.

Conditions de participation

1) Combiné entrée du jardin, barbecue et concert

Réservation nécessaire uniquement pour les personnes souhaitant participer au barbecue.

Ce forfait inclut les grillades, le buffet de salades, de l’eau en carafes et une part de tarte aux fruits. Les boissons ne sont pas comprises.

2) Combiné entrée du jardin + concert uniquement (sans barbecue)

Si vous souhaitez uniquement entrer au jardin et assister au concert (sans participer au barbecue), pas besoin de réservation.

6 € adulte, 3 € enfants jusqu’à 17 ans inclus.

Renseignements et réservations

Jardin pour la Paix 03 87 96 95 03 ou sur www.citadelle-bitche.com

D’autres informations sur la programmation du jardin pour la Paix

https://www.citadelle-bitche.com/fr/AgendaTout public

25 .

rue Bombelles Jardin pour la Paix

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 95 03

English :

The Jardin pour la Paix, in Bitche, awaits you for an evening of barbecue and concert, with a buffet of grilled meats and salads followed at 8.30pm by a country concert by the gypsy jazz duo THE OLD FRIENDS.

The Garden for Peace is often described as a place where you can stroll, alone or in pairs, in the quiet of a sunny day. Silence interrupted only by rustling leaves and birdsong. However, this is no longer the case, as the seclusion offered by the garden can also be used to open the party and vibrate to the rhythm of the music!

To break up the monotony, make way for the crackling of the fire and the spicy fumes of the barbecue. While you wait for the musician to arrive, the large terrace of l’Accueillet? will welcome you to share a warm moment. Or perhaps you’d prefer to lose yourself in the garden and enjoy the cool of nightfall?

The Old Friends pay tribute to the world of Simon and Garfunkel, revisiting acoustic classics from the legendary 1981 Central Park concert with finesse and emotion. Laurent Kremer and Daniel Bour offer a respectful yet personal interpretation of cult favorites such as The Boxer, Cecilia, The Sound of Silence and Scarborough Fair, full of delicacy and subtlety. Their music is warm and intimate, inviting you to pause for a moment, like a meal shared with friends.

Entry requirements:

1) Combined garden entrance, barbecue and concert:

Reservations required only for those wishing to take part in the barbecue.

This package includes grilled meats, salad buffet, water in carafes and a slice of fruit tart. Drinks are not included.

2) Combined: garden entrance + concert only (without barbecue):

If you only wish to enter the garden and attend the concert (without taking part in the barbecue), no reservation is necessary.

6 ? adult, 3 ? children up to 17 years.

Information and reservations:

Jardin pour la Paix: 03 87 96 95 03 or www.citadelle-bitche.com

Further information on the Jardin pour la Paix program:

https://www.citadelle-bitche.com/fr/Agenda

German :

Der Garten für den Frieden in Bitche erwartet Sie zu einem Grill- und Konzertabend mit einem Grill- und Salatbuffet, gefolgt von einem ländlichen Konzert des Gypsy-Jazz-Duos THE OLD FRIENDS um 20:30 Uhr.

Der Friedensgarten wird oft als ein Ort beschrieben, an dem man allein oder zu zweit in der Stille eines sonnigen Tages flanieren kann. Die Stille wird nur durch das Rascheln der Blätter und den Gesang der Vögel unterbrochen. Die Abgeschiedenheit des Gartens wird auch genutzt, um eine Party zu veranstalten und Musik zu hören

Um die Monotonie zu durchbrechen, wird das Feuer angezündet und der Grill angeheizt. Während Sie auf die Ankunft des Musikers warten, können Sie auf der großen Terrasse des Accueillet? einen gemütlichen Moment verbringen. Vielleicht möchten Sie sich lieber in den Garten verziehen und die Kühle der einbrechenden Nacht genießen?

The Old Friends sind eine Hommage an die Welt von Simon and Garfunkel, indem sie die Klassiker des legendären Konzerts im Central Park von 1981 akustisch, feinfühlig und emotional neu interpretieren. Anhand von Kultstücken wie The Boxer, Cecilia, The Sound of Silence oder Scarborough Fair präsentieren Laurent Kremer und Daniel Bour eine respektvolle, aber persönliche Interpretation voller Feingefühl und Subtilität. Ihre Musik ist intim und warmherzig und lädt zu einem schwebenden Moment ein, wie ein gutes Essen, das unter Freunden geteilt wird.

Teilnahmebedingungen:

1) Kombination aus Garteneintritt, Grillparty und Konzert

Eine Reservierung ist nur für Personen erforderlich, die am Grillfest teilnehmen möchten.

Dieses Paket beinhaltet das Grillgut, das Salatbuffet, Wasser in Karaffen und ein Stück Obstkuchen. Getränke sind nicht inbegriffen.

2) Kombiniert: Eintritt in den Garten + nur Konzert (ohne Grillen)

Wenn Sie nur den Garten betreten und das Konzert besuchen möchten (ohne am Barbecue teilzunehmen), ist keine Reservierung erforderlich.

6 ? Erwachsene, 3 ? Kinder bis einschließlich 17 Jahre.

Informationen und Reservierungen:

Jardin pour la Paix: 03 87 96 95 03 oder unter www.citadelle-bitche.com

Weitere Informationen zum Programm des Jardin pour la Paix

https://www.citadelle-bitche.com/fr/Agenda

Italiano :

Il Jardin pour la Paix di Bitche ospita una serata di barbecue e concerti, con un buffet di carni e insalate alla griglia seguito alle 20.30 da un concerto country del duo gypsy jazz THE OLD FRIENDS.

Il Giardino della Pace viene spesso descritto come un luogo dove passeggiare, da soli o in coppia, nella tranquillità di una giornata di sole. Il silenzio è interrotto solo dal fruscio delle foglie e dal canto degli uccelli. Ma non è più così vero, perché l’ambiente appartato del giardino è anche un luogo ideale per festeggiare e ascoltare musica!

Per spezzare la monotonia, fate spazio al crepitio del fuoco e ai fumi speziati del barbecue. Mentre aspettate l’arrivo del musicista, la grande terrazza dell’Accueillet vi accoglierà per condividere un momento di calore. O forse preferite perdervi nel giardino e godervi il fresco della notte?

Gli Old Friends rendono omaggio al mondo di Simon e Garfunkel con una rivisitazione acustica, con finezza ed emozione, dei grandi classici del leggendario concerto di Central Park del 1981. Laurent Kremer e Daniel Bour offrono un’interpretazione rispettosa ma personale di brani di culto come The Boxer, Cecilia, The Sound of Silence e Scarborough Fair, pieni di delicatezza e sottigliezza. La loro musica è calda e intima e invita a fermarsi per un momento, come un pasto condiviso con gli amici.

Requisiti d’ingresso:

1) Ingresso combinato al giardino, barbecue e concerto:

Prenotazione obbligatoria solo per chi desidera partecipare al barbecue.

Questo pacchetto comprende il barbecue, l’insalata, l’acqua in caraffa e una fetta di crostata di frutta. Le bevande non sono incluse.

2) Combinato: ingresso al giardino + solo concerto (senza barbecue):

Se si desidera solo entrare nel giardino e assistere al concerto (senza partecipare al barbecue), non è necessaria la prenotazione.

6 ? adulti, 3 ? bambini fino a 17 anni compresi.

Informazioni e prenotazioni:

Jardin pour la Paix: 03 87 96 95 03 o www.citadelle-bitche.com

Ulteriori informazioni sul programma Jardin pour la Paix:

https://www.citadelle-bitche.com/fr/Agenda

Espanol :

El Jardin pour la Paix de Bitche es el escenario de una velada de barbacoas y conciertos, con un bufé de carnes a la brasa y ensaladas seguido, a las 20.30 h, de un concierto country a cargo del dúo de jazz gitano THE OLD FRIENDS.

El Jardín de la Paz suele describirse como un lugar donde pasear, solo o en pareja, en la tranquilidad de un día soleado. El silencio sólo se ve interrumpido por el susurro de las hojas y el canto de los pájaros. Pero eso ya no es tan cierto, ya que el apartado entorno del jardín es también un lugar ideal para celebrar y escuchar música

Para romper la monotonía, deje paso al crepitar del fuego y a los humos especiados de la barbacoa. Mientras espera la llegada del músico, la gran terraza de l’Accueillet? le acogerá para compartir un momento cálido. ¿O tal vez prefiera perderse en el jardín y disfrutar del frescor de la noche que cae?

Los Old Friends rinden homenaje al universo de Simon y Garfunkel con una revisitación acústica, con delicadeza y emoción, de los grandes clásicos del legendario concierto de Central Park de 1981. Laurent Kremer y Daniel Bour ofrecen una interpretación respetuosa y personal de temas de culto como The Boxer, Cecilia, The Sound of Silence y Scarborough Fair, llenos de delicadeza y sutileza. Su música es cálida e íntima, e invita a detenerse un momento, como una comida compartida entre amigos.

Requisitos de entrada:

1) Entrada combinada al jardín, barbacoa y concierto:

Reserva obligatoria sólo para los que deseen participar en la barbacoa.

Este paquete incluye la barbacoa, el bar de ensaladas, agua en garrafas y una porción de tarta de frutas. Las bebidas no están incluidas.

2) Combinado: entrada al jardín + sólo concierto (sin barbacoa):

Si sólo deseas entrar al jardín y asistir al concierto (sin participar en la barbacoa), no es necesario reservar.

6€ adulto, 3€ niños hasta 17 años inclusive.

Información y reservas:

Jardin pour la Paix: 03 87 96 95 03 o www.citadelle-bitche.com

Más información sobre el programa Jardin pour la Paix:

https://www.citadelle-bitche.com/fr/Agenda

L’événement Barbecue-concert au jardin pour la Paix Bitche a été mis à jour le 2025-05-20 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE