Barbecue-concert Tostaky au jardin pour la Paix rue Bombelles Bitche 11 juillet 2025 19:00

Moselle

Barbecue-concert Tostaky au jardin pour la Paix rue Bombelles Jardin pour la Paix Bitche Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

25

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-07-11 19:00:00

fin : 2025-07-11

Date(s) :

2025-07-11

Le jardin pour la Paix, à Bitche, vous attend pour une soirée barbecue-concert, le vendredi 11 juillet 2025, dès 19h, avec un buffet de grillades et salades suivi à 20h30 d’un concert champêtre du groupe TOSTAKY, quartet rock français.

Le jardin pour la Paix est souvent décrit comme un lieu où l’on flâne, seul ou à deux, dans la quiétude d’une journée ensoleillée. Le silence n’y serait interrompu que par le bruissement des feuilles et le chant des oiseaux. Cela n’est pourtant plus si vrai puisqu’on y profite aussi de l’isolement qu’offre le jardin pour ouvrir la fête et vibrer au rythme de la musique !

Pour rompre la monotonie, place au crépitement du feu et aux vapeurs épicées du barbecue. En attendant l’arrivée du musicien, la grande terrasse de l’Accueillet’ vous accueillera pour partager un moment chaleureux. Peut-être préférerez-vous vous perdre dans le jardin et y apprécier la fraîcheur de la nuit tombante ?

TOSTAKY est un groupe hommage qui célèbre l’univers intense et engagé de Noir Désir. Il recrée sur scène toute l’énergie brute, la poésie et la rage du célèbre groupe de rock français, en faisant revivre ses morceaux les plus emblématiques. Composé de quatre musiciens passionnés — Ludovic (chant, guitare, harmonica), Philippe (guitare, chœurs), Samy (basse) et Cédric (batterie) — TOSTAKY propose des concerts vibrants. Son répertoire rend hommage à des titres cultes comme Tostaky, L’homme pressé ou Le Grand Incendie, tout en revisitant aussi des morceaux plus rares.

Renseignements et réservations :

Jardin pour la Paix 03.87.96.95.03

www.citadelle-bitche.com

D’autres informations sur la programmation du jardin pour la Paix :

https://www.citadelle-bitche.com/fr/AgendaTout public

25 .

rue Bombelles Jardin pour la Paix

Bitche 57230 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 96 95 03

English :

The Jardin pour la Paix, in Bitche, awaits you for a barbecue-concert evening on Friday, July 11, 2025, starting at 7pm, with a buffet of grilled meats and salads, followed at 8:30pm by a country concert by the group TOSTAKY, a French rock quartet.

The Garden for Peace is often described as a place where you can stroll, alone or in pairs, in the quiet of a sunny day. Silence interrupted only by rustling leaves and birdsong. However, this is no longer the case, as the seclusion offered by the garden can also be used to open the party and vibrate to the rhythm of the music!

To break up the monotony, make way for the crackling of the fire and the spicy fumes of the barbecue. While you wait for the musician to arrive, the large terrace of l’Accueillet? will welcome you to share a warm moment. Or perhaps you’d prefer to lose yourself in the garden and enjoy the coolness of dusk?

TOSTAKY is a tribute band celebrating the intense, committed universe of Noir Désir. They recreate on stage all the raw energy, poetry and rage of the famous French rock band, bringing their most emblematic songs to life. Composed of four passionate musicians? Ludovic (vocals, guitar, harmonica), Philippe (guitar, backing vocals), Samy (bass) and Cédric (drums)? TOSTAKY offers vibrant concerts. Their repertoire pays tribute to cult hits such as Tostaky, L?homme pressé and Le Grand Incendie, while also revisiting rarer songs.

Information and bookings:

Jardin pour la Paix 03.87.96.95.03

www.citadelle-bitche.com

Further information on the Jardin pour la Paix program:

https://www.citadelle-bitche.com/fr/Agenda

German :

Der Garten für den Frieden in Bitche erwartet Sie am Freitag, den 11. Juli 2025, ab 19 Uhr zu einem Grill- und Konzertabend mit einem Grill- und Salatbuffet, gefolgt von einem ländlichen Konzert der Gruppe TOSTAKY, einem französischen Rockquartett, um 20.30 Uhr.

Der Friedensgarten wird oft als ein Ort beschrieben, an dem man allein oder zu zweit in der Stille eines sonnigen Tages flanieren kann. Die Stille wird nur durch das Rascheln der Blätter und den Gesang der Vögel unterbrochen. Die Abgeschiedenheit des Gartens wird auch genutzt, um eine Party zu veranstalten und Musik zu hören

Um die Monotonie zu durchbrechen, wird das Feuer angezündet und der Grill angeheizt. Während Sie auf die Ankunft des Musikers warten, können Sie auf der großen Terrasse des Accueillet? einen gemütlichen Moment verbringen. Vielleicht möchten Sie sich lieber in den Garten verziehen und die Kühle der einbrechenden Nacht genießen?

TOSTAKY ist eine Tribute-Band, die das intensive und engagierte Universum von Noir Désir zelebriert. Sie bringen die rohe Energie, die Poesie und die Wut der berühmten französischen Rockband auf die Bühne und erwecken ihre emblematischsten Stücke zu neuem Leben. Die Band besteht aus vier leidenschaftlichen Musikern ? Ludovic (Gesang, Gitarre, Mundharmonika), Philippe (Gitarre, Chöre), Samy (Bass) und Cédric (Schlagzeug) ? TOSTAKY bietet vibrierende Konzerte. Ihr Repertoire ist eine Hommage an Kulttitel wie Tostaky, L’homme pressé oder Le Grand Incendie, aber auch eine Wiederbelebung seltener Stücke.

Informationen und Reservierungen:

Garten für den Frieden: 03.87.96.95.03

www.citadelle-bitche.com

Weitere Informationen über das Programm des Jardin pour la Paix :

https://www.citadelle-bitche.com/fr/Agenda

Italiano :

Il Jardin pour la Paix, a Bitche, vi aspetta per una serata barbecue-concerto venerdì 11 luglio 2025, a partire dalle 19.00, con un buffet di carni e insalate alla griglia seguito alle 20.30 da un concerto country del gruppo TOSTAKY, un quartetto rock francese.

Il Giardino della Pace viene spesso descritto come un luogo dove passeggiare, da soli o in coppia, nella tranquillità di una giornata di sole. Il silenzio è interrotto solo dal fruscio delle foglie e dal canto degli uccelli. Ma non è più così vero, perché l’ambiente appartato del giardino è anche un luogo ideale per festeggiare e ascoltare musica!

Per spezzare la monotonia, fate spazio al crepitio del fuoco e ai fumi speziati del barbecue. Mentre aspettate l’arrivo del musicista, la grande terrazza dell’Accueillet vi accoglierà per condividere un momento di calore. O forse preferite perdervi nel giardino e godervi il fresco della notte?

I TOSTAKY sono una tribute band che celebra il mondo intenso e impegnato dei Noir Désir. Ricreano sul palco tutta l’energia grezza, la poesia e la rabbia della famosa rock band francese, dando vita alle sue canzoni più emblematiche. Composto da quattro musicisti appassionati? Ludovic (voce, chitarra, armonica), Philippe (chitarra, cori), Samy (basso) e Cédric (batteria)? I TOSTAKY mettono in scena un vibrante spettacolo dal vivo. Il loro repertorio rende omaggio a successi di culto come Tostaky, L’homme pressé e Le Grand Incendie, rivisitando anche brani più rari.

Informazioni e prenotazioni:

Jardin pour la Paix: 03.87.96.95.03

www.citadelle-bitche.com

Ulteriori informazioni sul programma del Jardin pour la Paix :

https://www.citadelle-bitche.com/fr/Agenda

Espanol :

El Jardin pour la Paix, en Bitche, le espera para una velada barbacoa-concierto el viernes 11 de julio de 2025, a partir de las 19.00 h, con un bufé de carnes a la brasa y ensaladas seguido, a las 20.30 h, de un concierto country del grupo TOSTAKY, un cuarteto de rock francés.

El Jardín de la Paz suele describirse como un lugar donde pasear, solo o en pareja, en la tranquilidad de un día soleado. El silencio sólo se ve interrumpido por el susurro de las hojas y el canto de los pájaros. Pero eso ya no es tan cierto, ya que el apartado entorno del jardín es también un lugar ideal para celebrar y escuchar música

Para romper la monotonía, deje paso al crepitar del fuego y a los humos especiados de la barbacoa. Mientras espera la llegada del músico, la gran terraza de l’Accueillet? le acogerá para compartir un momento cálido. ¿O tal vez prefiera perderse en el jardín y disfrutar del frescor de la noche que cae?

TOSTAKY es una banda tributo que celebra el mundo intenso y comprometido del Noir Désir. Recrean sobre el escenario toda la energía cruda, la poesía y la rabia de la famosa banda de rock francesa, dando vida a sus canciones más emblemáticas. Formado por cuatro músicos apasionados? Ludovic (voz, guitarra, armónica), Philippe (guitarra, coros), Samy (bajo) y Cédric (batería)? TOSTAKY ofrece un vibrante espectáculo en directo. Su repertorio rinde homenaje a éxitos de culto como Tostaky, L’homme pressé y Le Grand Incendie, al tiempo que revisita canciones más raras.

Información y reservas:

Jardin pour la Paix: 03.87.96.95.03

www.citadelle-bitche.com

Más información sobre el programa del Jardin pour la Paix :

https://www.citadelle-bitche.com/fr/Agenda

L’événement Barbecue-concert Tostaky au jardin pour la Paix Bitche a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par OT DU PAYS DE BITCHE