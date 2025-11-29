BARBITURYTHM BISTROT TRACK Lille

BARBITURYTHM Samedi 29 novembre, 21h00 BISTROT TRACK Nord

Début : 2025-11-29T21:00:00 – 2025-11-29T23:30:00

Fin : 2025-11-29T21:00:00 – 2025-11-29T23:30:00

House, Techno, Hardgroove

BISTROT TRACK 158 rue du Molinel, 59800 Lille Lille 59800 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France https://www.facebook.com/p/Bistrot-TRACK-61556534655689/?locale=fr_FR



Bar-Bistrot dédié à la culture électronique, nous comptons bien vous régaler à tous les niveaux.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars House Techno