BARBITURYTHM BISTROT TRACK Lille samedi 29 novembre 2025.

BARBITURYTHM Samedi 29 novembre, 21h00 BISTROT TRACK Nord

Début : 2025-11-29T21:00:00 – 2025-11-29T23:30:00
Fin : 2025-11-29T21:00:00 – 2025-11-29T23:30:00

House, Techno, Hardgroove
Instagram
Soundcloud

BISTROT TRACK 158 rue du Molinel, 59800 Lille Lille 59800 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France https://www.facebook.com/p/Bistrot-TRACK-61556534655689/?locale=fr_FR 

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/barbiturythm_dj/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « BARBITURYTHM », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Listen to BARBITURYTHM | SoundCloud is an audio platform that lets you listen to what you love and share the sounds you create. », « type »: « rich », « title »: « BARBITURYTHM », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-OLRfxpDySgG0Rrkn-01wKKw-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/barbiturythm », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/barbiturythm », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: « 

Bar-Bistrot dédié à la culture électronique, nous comptons bien vous régaler à tous les niveaux.
dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars House Techno