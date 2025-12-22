Barocco Tango trio, de Bach à Piazzola

Lucé Eure-et-Loir

Début : Samedi 2026-01-17 17:00:00

2026-01-17

Johann-Sebastian Bach, maître du contrepoint avec un art d’une subtilité sans égal, a marqué l’histoire de la musique en apportant à chaque œuvre une précision presque architecturale.

Quant à Astor Piazzolla, il a bouleversé les codes du tango, injectant une nouvelle vie dans cette musique, la rendant à la fois sophistiquée et profondément émouvante.

Lucé 28110 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 51 49 22 27 contact@samedismusicaux.fr

Johann-Sebastian Bach, a master of counterpoint with an art of unparalleled subtlety, left his mark on the history of music by bringing an almost architectural precision to each work.

