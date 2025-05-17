BARRACUDAS VS ROUEN HUSKIES (BASEBALL D1) – Montpellier, 17 mai 2025 07:00, Montpellier.

Hérault

BARRACUDAS VS ROUEN HUSKIES (BASEBALL D1) Rue des Quatre Vents Montpellier Hérault

Début : 2025-05-17

fin : 2025-05-18

2025-05-17

Salut ,

Tu fais quoi le week-end du 17-18 mai ?

Nous, on sera au Stade de Veyrassi pour un week-end 100% chill, sport, fooding et street-art… et on t’attend

C’est pas juste un match…

C’est tout un événement, et c’est GRATUIT !

Invite tes potes, ta famille ou ton crush, mais surtout viens avec ta bonne humeur !

Samedi 17 mai -16h

Dimanche 18 mai 17h .

Rue des Quatre Vents

Montpellier 34090 Hérault Occitanie barracudasmontpellier@gmail.com

English :

Hi,

What are you doing the weekend of May 17-18?

We’ll be at the Stade de Veyrassi for a weekend of 100% chill, sport, fooding and street-art… and we’re waiting for you!

German :

Hi,

Was machst du am Wochenende vom 17. bis 18. Mai?

Wir sind im Stade de Veyrassi für ein 100% chilliges, sportliches, fooding und street-art Wochenende… und wir warten auf dich!

Italiano :

Ciao a tutti,

Cosa fate il weekend del 17-18 maggio?

Noi saremo allo Stade de Veyrassi per un weekend 100% chill, sport, fooding e street-art… e non vediamo l’ora di vedervi!

Espanol :

Hola a todos,

¿Qué vas a hacer el fin de semana del 17 y 18 de mayo?

Estaremos en el Stade de Veyrassi para un fin de semana 100% chill, deporte, comida y arte callejero… ¡y esperamos verte allí!

L’événement BARRACUDAS VS ROUEN HUSKIES (BASEBALL D1) Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2025-05-13 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER