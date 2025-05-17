BARRACUDAS VS ROUEN HUSKIES (BASEBALL D1) – Montpellier, 17 mai 2025 07:00, Montpellier.
Hérault
BARRACUDAS VS ROUEN HUSKIES (BASEBALL D1) Rue des Quatre Vents Montpellier Hérault
Début : 2025-05-17
fin : 2025-05-18
2025-05-17
Salut , Tu fais quoi le week-end du 17-18 mai ?
Nous, on sera au Stade de Veyrassi pour un week-end 100% chill, sport, fooding et street-art… et on t’attend
C’est pas juste un match…
C’est tout un événement, et c’est GRATUIT !
Invite tes potes, ta famille ou ton crush, mais surtout viens avec ta bonne humeur !
Samedi 17 mai -16h
Dimanche 18 mai 17h .
Rue des Quatre Vents
Montpellier 34090 Hérault Occitanie barracudasmontpellier@gmail.com
English :
Hi,
What are you doing the weekend of May 17-18?
We’ll be at the Stade de Veyrassi for a weekend of 100% chill, sport, fooding and street-art… and we’re waiting for you!
German :
Hi,
Was machst du am Wochenende vom 17. bis 18. Mai?
Wir sind im Stade de Veyrassi für ein 100% chilliges, sportliches, fooding und street-art Wochenende… und wir warten auf dich!
Italiano :
Ciao a tutti,
Cosa fate il weekend del 17-18 maggio?
Noi saremo allo Stade de Veyrassi per un weekend 100% chill, sport, fooding e street-art… e non vediamo l’ora di vedervi!
Espanol :
Hola a todos,
¿Qué vas a hacer el fin de semana del 17 y 18 de mayo?
Estaremos en el Stade de Veyrassi para un fin de semana 100% chill, deporte, comida y arte callejero… ¡y esperamos verte allí!
