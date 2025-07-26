Bartherans Party Bartherans

Bartherans Doubs

Tarif : 6 EUR

Tarif enfant
Début : 2025-07-26
fin : 2025-07-26

2025-07-26

Repas suivi d’un bal
Menu terrine, jambon à la broche, patates grenailles, comté, tarte aux pommes et café
Soirée animée par DJ Larochette   .

Bartherans 25440 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 81 59 60 02 

