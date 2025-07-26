Bartherans Party Bartherans
Bartherans Party Bartherans samedi 26 juillet 2025.
Bartherans Party
Bartherans Doubs
Tarif : 6 – 6 – EUR
Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-26
fin : 2025-07-26
Date(s) :
2025-07-26
Repas suivi d’un bal
Menu terrine, jambon à la broche, patates grenailles, comté, tarte aux pommes et café
Soirée animée par DJ Larochette .
Bartherans 25440 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 81 59 60 02
English : Bartherans Party
German : Bartherans Party
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Bartherans Party Bartherans a été mis à jour le 2025-07-16 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DESTINATION LOUE LISON