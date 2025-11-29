BATHLOST AMUL SOLO Lille

Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

BATHLOST Samedi 29 novembre, 19h00 AMUL SOLO Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-29T19:00:00 – 2025-11-29T20:00:00
Fin : 2025-11-29T19:00:00 – 2025-11-29T20:00:00

Nouveau venu sur la scène lilloise, Bathlost est un groupe francochilien. Venez écouter en live de la poésie post punk baroque !
https://www.instagram.com/bathlostband/
https://youtu.be/bELTAUu-a48?si=lixyolL4yQ4MDBwz

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Post Punk Synthwave