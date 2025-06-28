Battle de Breakdance enfants Salle des fêtes Espère 28 juin 2025 13:30

Lot

Battle de Breakdance enfants Salle des fêtes Place de l’église Espère Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-28 13:30:00

fin : 2025-06-28

Date(s) :

2025-06-28

Un événement 100% vibes positives.

Ce battle est principalement réservé aux enfants et ados qui suivent les cours de l’association 2Step Life.

L’objectif finir l’année en beauté et partager un bon moment dans une ambiance bienveillante et motivante.

Venez encourager la relève, soutenir le mouvement, et partager un bon moment avec nous. Parents, amis, curieux vous êtes les bienvenus pour vibrer avec les jeunes danseurs.

.

Salle des fêtes Place de l’église

Espère 46090 Lot Occitanie 2.step.liife@gmail.com

English :

A 100% positive vibes event.

This battle is mainly reserved for children and teenagers taking classes with the 2Step Life association.

The aim is to end the year on a high note and share a good time in a friendly, motivating atmosphere.

Come and encourage the next generation, support the movement and share a good time with us. Parents, friends, the curious: you’re welcome to join the young dancers.

German :

Eine Veranstaltung mit 100% positiven Vibes.

Dieses Battle ist hauptsächlich für Kinder und Jugendliche reserviert, die an den Kursen des Vereins 2Step Life teilnehmen.

Das Ziel: das Jahr mit einem guten Gefühl zu beenden und eine gute Zeit in einer wohlwollenden und motivierenden Atmosphäre zu teilen.

Kommen Sie, um den Nachwuchs zu fördern, die Bewegung zu unterstützen und eine gute Zeit mit uns zu teilen. Eltern, Freunde, Neugierige: Sie sind herzlich eingeladen, mit den jungen Tänzern mitzufiebern.

Italiano :

Un evento al 100% di vibrazioni positive.

Questa battaglia è riservata principalmente ai bambini e agli adolescenti che frequentano i corsi dell’associazione 2Step Life.

L’obiettivo è quello di chiudere l’anno in bellezza e di condividere il divertimento in un’atmosfera amichevole e motivante.

Venite a incoraggiare la nuova generazione, a sostenere il movimento e a divertirvi con noi. Genitori, amici e curiosi sono tutti invitati a partecipare al divertimento con i giovani ballerini.

Espanol :

Un evento 100% de vibraciones positivas.

Esta batalla está reservada principalmente a los niños y adolescentes que toman clases con la asociación 2Step Life.

El objetivo es terminar el año por todo lo alto y compartir un buen rato en un ambiente agradable y motivador.

Venga a animar a la próxima generación, a apoyar el movimiento y a compartir un buen rato con nosotros. Padres, amigos y curiosos son bienvenidos a unirse a la diversión con los jóvenes bailarines.

L’événement Battle de Breakdance enfants Espère a été mis à jour le 2025-06-24 par OT Cahors Vallée du Lot