BBC Comedy Club 92 Le 30-30 du mois – BBC Nancy, 3 juin 2025 20:15, Nancy.

Meurthe-et-Moselle

BBC Comedy Club 92 Le 30-30 du mois BBC 3 rue Gilbert Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi Mardi 2025-06-03 20:15:00

fin : 2025-06-03 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-06-03

Le BBC Comedy Club L’incontournable rendez-vous humoristique de Nancy

Chaque mardi à 20h15, le BBC « Bière, Bordel & Copains » se transforme en véritable temple du rire. Le BBC Comedy Club, devenu le rendez-vous comique hebdomadaire incontournable du Grand Est, a déjà accueilli plus de 150 humoristes sur sa scène.

UNE SOIRÉE UNIQUE

L’édition #92, saison 3, vous attend avec un plateau de 2 artistes qui feront 30 minutes de sketchs chacun Queen’s et Charline, toutes deux venues de Strasbourg.

INFORMATIONS PRATIQUES

– Arrivée conseillée vers 19h30 pour une place assise)

– Entrée sur consommation, sortie au chapeau

– Bar ouvert tous les jours à partir de 17h, spécialisé en bières artisanales

Le BBC Comedy Club s’impose comme une vitrine du talent comique local et national, contribuant à l’effervescence culturelle de Nancy. Une soirée qui promet non seulement des éclats de rire, mais aussi une immersion dans l’ambiance unique d’un des bars les plus atypiques de la ville.Tout public

BBC 3 rue Gilbert

Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 34 86

English :

BBC Comedy Club: Nancy’s must-see comedy event

Every Tuesday at 8:15pm, the BBC « Bière, Bordel & Copains » transforms itself into a veritable temple of laughter. The BBC Comedy Club, which has become the Grand Est’s must-see weekly comedy event, has already welcomed over 150 comedians to its stage.

A UNIQUE EVENING

Edition #92, season 3, features a line-up of 2 artists, each performing 30 minutes of sketches: Queen’s and Charline, both from Strasbourg.

PRACTICAL INFORMATION

– Please arrive by 7:30 p.m. for a seat.)

– Admission: on consumption, by the hat

– Bar open daily from 5pm, specializing in craft beers

The BBC Comedy Club has established itself as a showcase for local and national comedy talent, contributing to Nancy’s cultural effervescence. An evening that promises not only laughter, but also immersion in the unique atmosphere of one of the city’s most atypical bars.

German :

Der BBC Comedy Club: Der unumgängliche humoristische Treffpunkt in Nancy

Jeden Dienstag um 20.15 Uhr verwandelt sich der BBC « Bière, Bordel & Copains » in einen wahren Tempel des Lachens. Der BBC Comedy Club, der sich zum unumgänglichen wöchentlichen Comedy-Treffpunkt im Grand Est entwickelt hat, hat bereits mehr als 150 Komiker auf seiner Bühne begrüßt.

EIN EINZIGARTIGER ABEND

Die Ausgabe #92, Staffel 3, erwartet Sie mit einer Bühne aus zwei Künstlern, die jeweils 30 Minuten lang Sketche zum Besten geben werden: Queen’s und Charline, beide aus Straßburg.

PRAKTISCHE INFORMATIONEN

– Empfohlene Ankunft gegen 19.30 Uhr für einen Sitzplatz)

– Eintritt: nach Verzehr, Ausgang mit Hut

– Bar täglich ab 17 Uhr geöffnet, spezialisiert auf handwerklich gebraute Biere

Der BBC Comedy Club etabliert sich als Schaufenster des lokalen und nationalen komödiantischen Talents und trägt zum kulturellen Aufschwung in Nancy bei. Ein Abend, der nicht nur Lachsalven verspricht, sondern auch das Eintauchen in die einzigartige Atmosphäre einer der untypischsten Bars der Stadt.

Italiano :

BBC Comedy Club: l’evento comico imperdibile di Nancy

Ogni martedì alle 20.15, il BBC « Bière, Bordel & Copains » si trasforma in un vero e proprio tempio della risata. Il BBC Comedy Club è diventato l’evento comico settimanale da non perdere nella regione del Grand Est e ha già accolto più di 150 comici sul suo palco.

UNA SERATA UNICA

L’edizione #92, terza stagione, vedrà 2 artisti esibirsi in sketch di 30 minuti ciascuno: Queen’s e Charline, entrambi di Strasburgo.

INFORMAZIONI PRATICHE

– Arrivare intorno alle 19.30 per trovare posto)

– Ingresso: a consumo, a cappello

– Bar aperto tutti i giorni dalle 17.00, specializzato in birre artigianali

Il BBC Comedy Club si è affermato come vetrina per i talenti comici locali e nazionali, contribuendo all’effervescenza culturale di Nancy. Una serata che promette non solo risate, ma anche un’immersione nell’atmosfera unica di uno dei bar più atipici della città.

Espanol :

Club de la Comedia de la BBC: la cita obligada de Nancy con la comedia

Todos los martes a las 20.15 h, el BBC « Bière, Bordel & Copains » se convierte en un auténtico templo de la risa. El BBC Comedy Club se ha convertido en la cita semanal ineludible de la comedia en la región del Gran Este, y ya ha acogido en su escenario a más de 150 cómicos.

UNA VELADA ÚNICA

La edición nº 92 de la 3ª temporada contará con 2 artistas que interpretarán 30 minutos de sketches cada uno: Queen’s y Charline, ambos de Estrasburgo.

INFORMACIÓN PRÁCTICA

– Llegar sobre las 19.30 h para coger sitio)

– Entrada: a consumición, a la gorra

– Bar abierto todos los días a partir de las 17 h, especializado en cervezas artesanales

El BBC Comedy Club se ha consolidado como escaparate de los talentos locales y nacionales de la comedia, contribuyendo a la efervescencia cultural de Nancy. Una velada que promete no sólo risas, sino también una inmersión en el ambiente único de uno de los bares más atípicos de la ciudad.

