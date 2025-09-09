BBC Comedy Club 98 Nancy

Le BBC Comedy Club L’incontournable rendez-vous humoristique de Nancy

Chaque mardi à 20h15, le BBC « Bière, Bordel & Copains » se transforme en véritable temple du rire. Le BBC Comedy Club, devenu le rendez-vous comique hebdomadaire incontournable du Grand Est, a déjà accueilli plus de 160 humoristes sur sa scène.

UNE SOIRÉE UNIQUE

L’édition #98, saison 4, vous attend avec un plateau de 4 artistes Conny Zhe Cook, Ze Mister Flow, Antho et Irreel

Arrivée conseillée vers 19h30 pour une place assise. Entrée sur consommation, sortie au chapeau.

Bar ouvert tous les jours à partir de 17h, spécialisé en bières artisanales.

Le BBC Comedy Club s’impose comme une vitrine du talent comique local et national, contribuant à l’effervescence culturelle de Nancy. Une soirée qui promet non seulement des éclats de rire, mais aussi une immersion dans l’ambiance unique d’un des bars les plus atypiques de la ville.Tout public

0 .

3 rue Gilbert Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 35 34 86

English :

BBC Comedy Club: Nancy’s must-see comedy event

Every Tuesday at 8:15pm, the BBC « Bière, Bordel & Copains » transforms itself into a veritable temple of laughter. The BBC Comedy Club, which has become the Grand Est’s must-see weekly comedy event, has already welcomed over 160 comedians to its stage.

A UNIQUE EVENING

Edition #98, season 4, awaits you with a line-up of 4 artists: Conny Zhe Cook, Ze Mister Flow, Antho and Irreel

Please arrive by 7:30 p.m. for a seat. Admission by the drink.

Bar open daily from 5pm, specializing in craft beers.

The BBC Comedy Club has established itself as a showcase for local and national comedy talent, contributing to Nancy’s cultural effervescence. An evening that promises not only laughter, but also immersion in the unique atmosphere of one of the city’s most atypical bars.

German :

Der BBC Comedy Club: Der unumgängliche humoristische Treffpunkt in Nancy

Jeden Dienstag um 20.15 Uhr verwandelt sich der BBC « Bière, Bordel & Copains » in einen wahren Tempel des Lachens. Der BBC Comedy Club, der sich zum unumgänglichen wöchentlichen Comedy-Treffpunkt im Grand Est entwickelt hat, hat bereits mehr als 160 Komiker auf seiner Bühne willkommen geheißen.

EIN EINZIGARTIGER ABEND

Die Ausgabe #98, Staffel 4, erwartet Sie mit einer Bühne aus vier Künstlern: Conny Zhe Cook, Ze Mister Flow, Antho und Irreel

Empfohlene Ankunftszeit gegen 19:30 Uhr für einen Sitzplatz. Eintritt nach Verzehr, Ausgang nach Hut.

Bar täglich ab 17 Uhr geöffnet, spezialisiert auf handwerklich gebraute Biere.

Der BBC Comedy Club hat sich als Schaufenster des lokalen und nationalen Comedy-Talents etabliert und trägt zur kulturellen Aufbruchstimmung in Nancy bei. Ein Abend, der nicht nur Lachsalven verspricht, sondern auch das Eintauchen in die einzigartige Atmosphäre einer der untypischsten Bars der Stadt.

Italiano :

BBC Comedy Club: l’evento comico imperdibile di Nancy

Ogni martedì alle 20.15, il BBC « Bière, Bordel & Copains » si trasforma in un vero e proprio tempio della risata. Il BBC Comedy Club è diventato l’evento comico settimanale da non perdere nella regione del Grand Est e ha già accolto più di 160 comici sul suo palco.

UNA SERATA UNICA

L’edizione #98, stagione 4, vi aspetta con una formazione di 4 artisti: Conny Zhe Cook, Ze Mister Flow, Antho e Irreel

Si consiglia di arrivare intorno alle 19.30 per trovare posto. Ingresso a consumazione libera, a cappello.

Bar aperto tutti i giorni dalle 17.00, specializzato in birre artigianali.

Il BBC Comedy Club si è affermato come vetrina per i talenti comici locali e nazionali, contribuendo all’effervescenza culturale di Nancy. È una serata che promette non solo tante risate, ma anche la possibilità di immergersi nell’atmosfera unica di uno dei bar più insoliti della città.

Espanol :

Club de la Comedia de la BBC: la cita obligada de Nancy con la comedia

Todos los martes a las 20.15 h, el BBC « Bière, Bordel & Copains » se convierte en un auténtico templo de la risa. El BBC Comedy Club se ha convertido en la cita semanal ineludible de la comedia en la región del Gran Este, y ya ha acogido en su escenario a más de 160 cómicos.

UNA VELADA ÚNICA

La edición nº 98, temporada 4, le espera con un cartel de 4 artistas: Conny Zhe Cook, Ze Mister Flow, Antho e Irreel

Le aconsejamos que llegue sobre las 19.30 h para coger sitio. Entrada por consumición, hay que quitarse el sombrero.

Bar abierto todos los días a partir de las 17.00 h, especializado en cervezas artesanales.

El Club de la Comedia de la BBC se ha consolidado como escaparate del talento cómico local y nacional, contribuyendo a la efervescencia cultural de Nancy. Es una velada que promete no sólo muchas risas, sino también la oportunidad de sumergirse en el ambiente único de uno de los bares más insólitos de la ciudad.

