BD’Oléron Tour atelier BD à la médiathèque – Chéray Saint-Georges-d’Oléron 25 juin 2025 14:30

Charente-Maritime

BD’Oléron Tour atelier BD à la médiathèque Chéray 82, rue du docteur Seguin Saint-Georges-d’Oléron Charente-Maritime

Début : Mercredi 2025-06-25 14:30:00

fin : 2025-06-25

2025-06-25

Dans le cadre du festival BD’Oléron et du BD’Oléron Tour, l’équipe de la médiathèque municipale vous propose un atelier BD animé par Lucas️. Inscription au 05 46 75 50 14

Chéray 82, rue du docteur Seguin

Saint-Georges-d’Oléron 17190 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 75 50 14 mediatlantique@saintgeorgesoleron.fr

English : BD’Oléron Tour: comic book workshop at the media library

As part of the BD’Oléron festival and the BD’Oléron Tour, the team at the municipal multimedia library is offering a comic book workshop led by Lucas? Registration on 05 46 75 50 14

German : BD’Oléron Tour: Comic-Workshop in der Mediathek

Im Rahmen des Festivals BD’Oléron und der BD’Oléron Tour bietet das Team der Mediathek einen Comic-Workshop an, der von Lucas? geleitet wird. Anmeldung unter 05 46 75 50 14

Italiano :

Nell’ambito del festival BD’Oléron e del BD’Oléron Tour, il team della biblioteca multimediale comunale propone un laboratorio di fumetti condotto da Lucas? Libro al numero 05 46 75 50 14

Espanol : BD’Oléron Tour: taller de cómic en la mediateca

En el marco del festival BD’Oléron y del BD’Oléron Tour, el equipo de la biblioteca multimedia municipal propone un taller de cómic dirigido por Lucas? Book en el 05 46 75 50 14

