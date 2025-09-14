Beach Fitness Party Châteauroux

Beach Fitness Party Châteauroux dimanche 14 septembre 2025.

Beach Fitness Party

89 Allée des Platanes Châteauroux Indre

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-14 10:00:00

fin : 2025-09-14 13:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-09-14

Le Comité Départemental EPGV 36 lance la saison sportive avec sa Beach Fitness Party !

Au programme 6 animations sportives variées de 30 min, pour 3h d’activités. Les activités se feront sur le sable, en baskets ou pieds nus. Prévoir une tenue de sport et une bouteille d’eau.

Gratuit et ouvert à tous. Arrivée possible à tout moment.

Un stand de présentation des clubs EPGV du département sera présent ; ainsi qu’un stand de présentation de l’application EPGV « Sport-Santé ». .

89 Allée des Platanes Châteauroux 36000 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 30 29 25 85 fabien.reveil@comite-epgv.fr

English :

The Comité Départemental EPGV 36 kicks off the sports season with its Beach Fitness Party!

German :

Das Comité Départemental EPGV 36 startet die Sportsaison mit seiner Beach Fitness Party!

Italiano :

Il Comité Départemental EPGV 36 inaugura la stagione sportiva con il Beach Fitness Party!

Espanol :

El Comité Départemental EPGV 36 da el pistoletazo de salida a la temporada deportiva con su Beach Fitness Party

L’événement Beach Fitness Party Châteauroux a été mis à jour le 2025-08-29 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme