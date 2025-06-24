BEACH PILATES, PLAGE DU ROUSSILLON Canet-en-Roussillon
BEACH PILATES, PLAGE DU ROUSSILLON
Avenue du Roussillon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Début : Lundi 2025-06-24 18:00:00
fin : 2025-09-02 19:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-24 2025-07-01 2025-07-08 2025-07-15 2025-07-22 2025-07-29 2025-08-05 2025-08-12 2025-08-19 2025-08-26 2025-09-02
BEACH PILATES 18h • Plage du Roussillon
Réservation obligatoire à Canet Tourisme (+33 (0)4.68.86.72.00) ou directement en ligne.
Lieu de RDV Plage du Roussillon (face à l’Agence City Gest).
Avenue du Roussillon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 86 72 00
English :
BEACH PILATES: 6pm ? Plage du Roussillon
Reservations required at Canet Tourisme (+33 (0)4.68.86.72.00) or directly online.
Meeting point: Plage du Roussillon (opposite Agence City Gest).
German :
BEACH PILATES: 18 Uhr ? Strand von Roussillon
Reservierung erforderlich bei Canet Tourisme (+33 (0)4.68.86.72.00) oder direkt online.
Treffpunkt: Plage du Roussillon (gegenüber der Agentur City Gest).
Italiano :
BEACH PILATES: ore 18.00 ? Spiaggia di Roussillon
Prenotazione obbligatoria presso Canet Tourisme (+33 (0)4.68.86.72.00) o direttamente online.
Punto d’incontro: Plage du Roussillon (di fronte all’Agence City Gest).
Espanol :
PILATES EN LA PLAYA: 18h ? Playa del Rosellón
Imprescindible reservar en Canet Tourisme (+33 (0)4.68.86.72.00) o directamente en línea.
Punto de encuentro: Plage du Roussillon (frente a la Agence City Gest).
L’événement BEACH PILATES, PLAGE DU ROUSSILLON Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2025-08-15 par CANET TOURISME