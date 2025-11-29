BEATBOX ONLY DANS LE CADRE DU ONE-ONE BATTLE Carcassonne

BEATBOX ONLY DANS LE CADRE DU ONE-ONE BATTLE Carcassonne samedi 29 novembre 2025.

BEATBOX ONLY DANS LE CADRE DU ONE-ONE BATTLE

37 Rue Trivalle Carcassonne Aude

Début : 2025-11-29 21:00:00

2025-11-29

Co-organisé par l’association One-One et la Ville de Carcassonne, le One-One Battle International est une référence mondiale en matière de breaking et human beatbox.

Lancé en 2016, cet événement a été l’un des premiers au monde à regrouper battles de breakdance et Human beatbox de niveau international. Japon, Russie, Etats-Unis, France… Chaque année, c’est l’élite mondiale de ces disciplines qui est invitée à Carcassonne pour des battles et des shows toujours plus spectaculaires ! En beatbox comme en breaking, le One-One Battle créé la rencontre entre les grands noms et les nouvelles têtes de ces disciplines. Chaque année, on retrouve dans la line-up des habitués des plus grandes compétitions, champions du monde et champions continentaux, mais également des artistes émergents qui commencent à se faire une place dans la scène hip-hop. En human beatbox comme en breaking, la programmation est imaginée afin de donner l’opportunité aux artistes de tous horizons de rejoindre la compétition !

Et pour la 2ème année consécutive, un battle de qualifications Human beatbox est organisé à la salle de concert le Chapeau Rouge. Alors, qui sera le meilleur lors du battle BEATBOX ONLY samedi 29 novembre ? Qui gagnera sa place pour concourir dans la 10ème édition du ONE ONE BATTLE INTERNATIONAL samedi 28 mars 2026 ?

Les meilleurs beatboxeurs amateurs et semi-pro s’affronteront dans un tournoi où seul 1 beatboxeur ressortira vainqueur ! Aucun instrument de musique autorisé, toute la musique sera produite uniquement avec la bouche, le nez, les cordes vocales… Il faut le voir pour le croire, donc rendez-vous samedi 29 novembre au Chapeau Rouge.

37 Rue Trivalle Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 11 59 15 pacbilletterie@mairie-carcassonne.fr

English :

Co-organized by the One-One association and the City of Carcassonne, the One-One Battle International is a world reference in breaking and human beatbox.

Launched in 2016, this event was one of the first in the world to bring together international breakdance and human beatbox battles. Japan, Russia, USA, France… Every year, the world?s elite in these disciplines are invited to Carcassonne for increasingly spectacular battles and shows! In beatbox as in breaking, the One-One Battle brings together the big names and the « new » faces in these disciplines. Every year, the line-up includes regulars from the biggest competitions, world champions and continental champions, as well as emerging artists who are beginning to make their mark on the hip-hop scene. In both human beatbox and breaking, the program is designed to give artists from all horizons the opportunity to join the competition!

And for the 2nd year running, a human beatbox qualifying battle will be held at the Chapeau Rouge concert hall. So, who will be the best at the BEATBOX ONLY battle on Saturday November 29? Who will win their place to compete in the 10th edition of ONE ONE BATTLE INTERNATIONAL on Saturday, March 28, 2026?

The best amateur and semi-pro beatboxers will face off in a tournament where only 1 beatboxer will emerge victorious! No musical instruments allowed, all music will be produced using only the mouth, nose and vocal chords… You’ve got to see it to believe it, so see you on Saturday November 29 at Le Chapeau Rouge.

German :

Das One-One Battle International wird von der Vereinigung One-One und der Stadt Carcassonne mitorganisiert und ist eine weltweite Referenz für Breaking und Human Beatbox.

Die 2016 ins Leben gerufene Veranstaltung war eine der ersten weltweit, die Breakdance- und Human-Beatbox-Battles auf internationalem Niveau zusammenbrachte. Japan, Russland, die USA, Frankreich… Jedes Jahr wird die Weltelite dieser Disziplinen nach Carcassonne eingeladen, um immer spektakulärere Battles und Shows zu veranstalten! Sowohl im Beatboxen als auch im Breaking bringt das One-One Battle die großen Namen mit den « neuen » Gesichtern dieser Disziplinen zusammen. Jedes Jahr finden sich im « Line-up » die Stammgäste der größten Wettkämpfe, Weltmeister und Kontinentalmeister, aber auch aufstrebende Künstler, die sich gerade erst einen Platz in der Hip-Hop-Szene erobern. Sowohl in der Human Beatbox als auch im Breaking wird das Programm so gestaltet, dass Künstler aus allen Bereichen die Möglichkeit haben, sich dem Wettbewerb anzuschließen!

Und zum zweiten Mal in Folge wird im Konzertsaal Chapeau Rouge ein Battle der Human-Beatbox-Qualifikationen organisiert. Also, wer wird der Beste beim BEATBOX ONLY-Battle am Samstag, den 29. November sein? Wer gewinnt seinen Platz, um bei der 10. Ausgabe des ONE ONE BATTLE INTERNATIONAL am Samstag, den 28. März 2026 anzutreten?

Die besten Amateur- und Semiprofi-Beatboxer werden in einem Turnier gegeneinander antreten, aus dem nur ein Beatboxer als Sieger hervorgehen wird! Es sind keine Musikinstrumente erlaubt, alle Musik wird nur mit dem Mund, der Nase und den Stimmbändern erzeugt… Man muss es sehen, um es zu glauben, also sehen wir uns am Samstag, den 29. November im Chapeau Rouge.

Italiano :

Organizzata dall’associazione One-One e dalla città di Carcassonne, la One-One Battle International è un punto di riferimento mondiale per il breaking e lo human beatbox.

Lanciato nel 2016, l’evento è stato uno dei primi al mondo a riunire battaglie di breakdance e human beatbox a livello internazionale. Giappone, Russia, Stati Uniti, Francia… Ogni anno, l’élite mondiale di queste discipline è invitata a Carcassonne per battaglie e spettacoli sempre più spettacolari! Nella beatbox come nel breaking, la One-One Battle riunisce i grandi nomi e i volti « nuovi » di queste discipline. Ogni anno, la formazione comprende gli habitué delle competizioni più importanti, i campioni mondiali e continentali, nonché gli artisti emergenti che iniziano a farsi notare sulla scena hip-hop. Sia per lo human beatbox che per il breaking, il programma è pensato per dare la possibilità ad artisti di ogni provenienza di partecipare alla competizione!

Per il secondo anno consecutivo, viene organizzata una battaglia di qualificazione di human beatbox presso la sala concerti Chapeau Rouge. Chi sarà il migliore nella battaglia BEATBOX ONLY di sabato 29 novembre? Chi si aggiudicherà il posto per partecipare alla 10ª ONE ONE BATTLE INTERNATIONAL sabato 28 marzo 2026?

I migliori beatboxer amatoriali e semi-professionali si affronteranno in un torneo in cui solo 1 beatboxer uscirà vincitore! Non sono ammessi strumenti musicali, tutta la musica sarà prodotta usando solo la bocca, il naso e le corde vocali… Dovete vederlo per crederci, quindi ci vediamo sabato 29 novembre a Le Chapeau Rouge.

Espanol :

Coorganizada por la asociación One-One y la ciudad de Carcasona, la One-One Battle International es una referencia mundial del beatbox rompedor y humano.

Lanzado en 2016, el evento fue uno de los primeros del mundo en reunir batallas de breakdance y beatbox humano a nivel internacional. Japón, Rusia, Estados Unidos, Francia… ¡Cada año, la élite mundial de estas disciplinas es invitada a Carcasona para batallas y espectáculos cada vez más espectaculares! Tanto en beatbox como en breaking, la One-One Battle reúne a los grandes nombres y a las « nuevas » caras de estas disciplinas. Cada año, el cartel incluye a habituales de las competiciones más importantes, campeones del mundo y campeones continentales, así como artistas emergentes que empiezan a hacerse un hueco en la escena del hip-hop. Tanto en human beatbox como en breaking, el programa está diseñado para dar la oportunidad de participar a artistas de todos los orígenes

Y por segundo año consecutivo, se organiza una batalla clasificatoria de beatbox humano en la sala de conciertos Chapeau Rouge. ¿Quién será el mejor en la batalla BEATBOX ONLY del sábado 29 de noviembre? ¿Quién ganará su plaza para competir en la 10ª ONE ONE BATTLE INTERNATIONAL el sábado 28 de marzo de 2026?

Los mejores beatboxers aficionados y semiprofesionales se enfrentarán en un torneo del que sólo saldrá victorioso un beatboxer No se permitirán instrumentos musicales, toda la música se producirá utilizando únicamente la boca, la nariz y las cuerdas vocales… Hay que verlo para creerlo, así que nos vemos el sábado 29 de noviembre en Le Chapeau Rouge.

