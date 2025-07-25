Beaumarches en fête ! Village Beaumarchés

Beaumarches en fête ! Village Beaumarchés vendredi 25 juillet 2025.

Beaumarches en fête !

Village BEAUMARCHES Beaumarchés Gers

Tarif : 8 – 8 – EUR

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-07-25

fin : 2025-07-27

Date(s) :

2025-07-25

La fête locale revient avec son lot d’animations, de repas conviviaux et de moments partagés entre habitants et visiteurs. Petits et grands y trouveront leur bonheur dans une ambiance chaleureuse et authentique.

Concerts, jeux, cabaret et bonne humeur seront au rendez-vous.

VENDREDI 25 JUILLET

19h00 jambon à la Broche de La Ferme des Bernons, animé par T-Bone Kelly.

13€ la part sans inscription dans la limite de 120 personnes

22h00 CONCERT gratuit avec « LES SOUS-ENTENDUS ».

SAMEDI 26 JUILLET

8h30 Clopin Clopan Lous Caminaïres vous emmènent marcher

15h concours de pétanque en doublette, amateur, organisé par Le Crunch

A partir de 16h venez découvrir l’animation TOXI’BOX, gratuit. L’escape game en toute liberté ! Résolution d’énigmes, indices cachés, trappes secrètes…

19h30 Tapas par Les Farfalous et Concert avec Le groupe « ISIS », ambiance Pop Rock

23h00 soirée avec DJ Laurent pour le « Le show des sens ».

DIMANCHE 27 JUILLET

6h30 La canne à Bernard Concours de pêche par notre Bernard Local

15h00 Le tennis club de Beaumarchés enchaîne !

Matchs en Double, tirage au chapeau et match à la cloche ! (Mixte possible)

Inscriptions obligatoires.

21h Dîner spectacle cabaret Le Robinson Le tour du monde des Demoiselles . Au menu Paëlla (tarifs Adulte 19€, vin à la bouteille 7€. Enfants -12ans 8€). Inscriptions obligatoires.

Les midis Apéritif et Food-Truck « La Provençale ».

Buvette et jeux gonflables tout le week-end.

Village BEAUMARCHES Beaumarchés 32160 Gers Occitanie +33 6 72 94 38 63 mairie.beaumarches@wanadoo.fr

English :

The local festival returns with its share of entertainment, convivial meals and shared moments between locals and visitors. There’s something for everyone, young and old, in a warm, authentic atmosphere.

Concerts, games, cabaret and good humor are all on the agenda.

FRIDAY JULY 25

7:00 pm: La Ferme des Bernons ham on the spit, hosted by T-Bone Kelly.

13? per slice, no registration required, 120 people max

10:00 pm: free CONCERT with « LES SOUS-ENTENDUS ».

SATURDAY JULY 26

8:30 am: « Clopin Clopan » Lous Caminaïres take you for a walk

3pm: amateur double pétanque competition, organized by Le Crunch

From 4pm: discover the TOXI’BOX, free of charge. The free escape game! Riddle solving, hidden clues, secret traps…

7:30pm: « Tapas » by Les Farfalous and Concert with the band « ISIS », Pop Rock atmosphere

11:00 pm: « Le show des sens » with DJ Laurent.

SUNDAY JULY 27

6:30 a.m.: « La canne à Bernard »: Fishing competition by our local Bernard

3:00 p.m.: « Beaumarchés Tennis Club enchaîne! »

Doubles matches, hat draw and bell match! (Mixed matches possible)

Registration required.

9pm: Le Robinson cabaret dinner show « Le tour du monde des Demoiselles ». Paëlla menu (prices: Adults 19?, wine by the bottle 7?. Children under 12 8?). Registration required.

Lunchtime: Aperitif and « La Provençale » food truck.

Refreshment bar and inflatable games all weekend.

German :

Das lokale Fest kehrt mit einer Vielzahl an Animationen, geselligen Mahlzeiten und gemeinsamen Momenten zwischen Einwohnern und Besuchern zurück. Groß und Klein werden in einer herzlichen und authentischen Atmosphäre ihr Glück finden.

Konzerte, Spiele, Kabarett und gute Laune stehen auf dem Programm.

FREITAG, 25. JULI

19.00 Uhr: Schinken am Spieß von La Ferme des Bernons, musikalisch umrahmt von T-Bone Kelly.

13? pro Stück ohne Anmeldung bis zu 120 Personen

22.00 Uhr: Kostenloses KONZERT mit « LES SOUS-ENTENDUS ».

SAMSTAG, 26. JULI

8.30 Uhr: « Clopin Clopan » Lous Caminaïres nehmen Sie mit auf einen Spaziergang

15 Uhr: Pétanque-Wettbewerb im Doppelpack, Amateur, organisiert von Le Crunch

Ab 16 Uhr: Entdecken Sie die Animation: TOXI’BOX, kostenlos. Das Escape Game in aller Freiheit! Lösen von Rätseln, versteckte Hinweise, geheime Falltüren…

19.30 Uhr: « Tapas » von Les Farfalous und Konzert mit der Gruppe « ISIS », Pop-Rock-Atmosphäre

23.00 Uhr: Abendveranstaltung mit DJ Laurent für « Le show des sens ».

SONNTAG, 27. JULI

6.30 Uhr: « La canne à Bernard »: Angelwettbewerb durch unseren Bernard Local

15.00 Uhr: « Der Tennisclub von Beaumarchés legt nach! »

Matches im Doppel, Hut ziehen und Match mit der Glocke! (Gemischte Spiele möglich)

Anmeldungen sind erforderlich.

21.00 Uhr: Kabarett-Dinnershow Le Robinson « Le tour du monde des Demoiselles ». Paëlla (Preise: Erwachsene 19?, Wein in der Flasche 7?, Kinder unter 12 Jahren 8?). Anmeldungen sind erforderlich.

Mittags: Aperitif und Food-Truck « La Provençale ».

Getränke und aufblasbare Spiele während des gesamten Wochenendes.

Italiano :

La festa locale è tornata con la sua parte di intrattenimento, pasti conviviali e momenti di condivisione tra abitanti e visitatori. Ce n’è per tutti i gusti, giovani e anziani, in un’atmosfera calda e autentica.

Concerti, giochi, cabaret e buon umore saranno tutti offerti.

VENERDÌ 25 LUGLIO

ore 19.00: prosciutto allo spiedo da La Ferme des Bernons, ospite T-Bone Kelly.

13? a fetta, non è richiesta l’iscrizione, numero limitato a 120 persone

ore 22.00: CONCERTO gratuito con « LES SOUS-ENTENDUS ».

SABATO 26 LUGLIO

ore 8.30: « Clopin Clopan », i Lous Caminaïres vi portano a passeggio

ore 15.00: gara amatoriale di bocce doppie, organizzata da Le Crunch

Dalle 16.00: venite a scoprire gratuitamente la TOXI’BOX. Il gioco di fuga gratuito! Indovinelli, indizi nascosti, trappole segrete…

ore 19.30: « Tapas » di Les Farfalous e concerto del gruppo « ISIS », atmosfera pop rock

ore 23.00: serata con DJ Laurent per « Le show des sens ».

DOMENICA 27 LUGLIO

ore 6.30: « La canne à Bernard »: gara di pesca del nostro Bernard locale

ore 15.00: « Il club di tennis di Beaumarchés va di bene in meglio »

Incontri di doppio, estrazione a cappello e partita a campana! (Possibilità di partite miste)

Iscrizione obbligatoria.

ore 21.00: Cena e spettacolo di cabaret al Robinson « Le tour du monde des Demoiselles ». Menu Paëlla (prezzi: Adulti 19?, vino alla bottiglia 7?. Bambini sotto i 12 anni 8?). Iscrizione obbligatoria.

A pranzo: aperitivo e food truck « La Provençale ».

Bar e giochi gonfiabili per tutto il fine settimana.

Espanol :

Vuelve la fiesta local con su buena dosis de entretenimiento, comidas de convivencia y momentos compartidos entre lugareños y visitantes. Para todos los gustos, grandes y pequeños, en un ambiente cálido y auténtico.

Conciertos, juegos, cabaret y buen humor.

VIERNES 25 DE JULIO

19.00 h: jamón al espetón de La Ferme des Bernons, presentado por T-Bone Kelly.

13? la loncha, sin inscripción, limitado a 120 personas

22.00 h: CONCIERTO gratuito con « LES SOUS-ENTENDUS ».

SÁBADO 26 DE JULIO

8.30 h: « Clopin Clopan » Lous Caminaïres te llevan de paseo

a las 15:00 h: competición de petanca doble amateur, organizada por Le Crunch

A partir de las 16:00 h: Venga a descubrir gratuitamente el TOXI’BOX. El juego de escape gratuito Resolución de enigmas, pistas ocultas, trampas secretas…

19.30 h: « Tapas » de Les Farfalous y Concierto con el grupo « ISIS », ambiente Pop Rock

23.00 h: velada con DJ Laurent para « Le show des sens ».

DOMINGO 27 DE JULIO

6.30 h: « La canne à Bernard »: Concurso de pesca de nuestro local Bernard

15.00 h: « El club de tenis de Beaumarchés va viento en popa »

Partidos de dobles, sorteo de sombreros y ¡partido de campanillas! (Posibilidad de partidos mixtos)

Inscripción obligatoria.

21.00 h: Cena y espectáculo de cabaret en Le Robinson « Le tour du monde des Demoiselles ». Menú Paëlla (precios: Adultos 19?, vino por botella 7?. Menores de 12 años 8?). Inscripción obligatoria.

A mediodía: Aperitivo y food truck « La Provençale ».

Bar de refrescos y juegos hinchables todo el fin de semana.

L’événement Beaumarches en fête ! Beaumarchés a été mis à jour le 2025-07-15 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65