Bébé Bouquine à la médiathèque En attendant l’hiver Médiathèque Intercommunale Montélimar

Bébé Bouquine à la médiathèque En attendant l’hiver

Médiathèque Intercommunale 16 bd Charles De Gaulle Montélimar Drôme

Lectures et comptines sur l’hiver.

Venez partager un moment avec votre tout-petit !

Médiathèque Intercommunale 16 bd Charles De Gaulle Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 92 22 62 mediatheque@montelimar-agglo.fr

English :

Readings and rhymes about winter.

Come and share a moment with your little one!

German :

Lesungen und Reime über den Winter.

Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen Moment mit Ihrem Kleinkind!

Italiano :

Letture e filastrocche sull’inverno.

Venite a condividere un momento con il vostro piccolo!

Espanol :

Lecturas y rimas sobre el invierno.

¡Ven a compartir un momento con tu pequeño!

