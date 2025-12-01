Bébé Bouquine à la médiathèque En attendant l’hiver Médiathèque Intercommunale Montélimar
Bébé Bouquine à la médiathèque En attendant l’hiver Médiathèque Intercommunale Montélimar mercredi 10 décembre 2025.
Bébé Bouquine à la médiathèque En attendant l’hiver
Médiathèque Intercommunale 16 bd Charles De Gaulle Montélimar Drôme
Début : 2025-12-10 10:30:00
fin : 2025-12-10 11:30:00
2025-12-10
Lectures et comptines sur l’hiver.
Venez partager un moment avec votre tout-petit !
Médiathèque Intercommunale 16 bd Charles De Gaulle Montélimar 26200 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 92 22 62 mediatheque@montelimar-agglo.fr
English :
Readings and rhymes about winter.
Come and share a moment with your little one!
German :
Lesungen und Reime über den Winter.
Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen Moment mit Ihrem Kleinkind!
Italiano :
Letture e filastrocche sull’inverno.
Venite a condividere un momento con il vostro piccolo!
Espanol :
Lecturas y rimas sobre el invierno.
¡Ven a compartir un momento con tu pequeño!
