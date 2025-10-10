Bébés Lecteurs | Animation jeux Saint-Aubin-de-Lanquais
Bébés Lecteurs | Animation jeux Saint-Aubin-de-Lanquais vendredi 10 octobre 2025.
Bébés Lecteurs | Animation jeux
Salle du conseil Saint-Aubin-de-Lanquais Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-10
fin : 2025-12-05
Date(s) :
2025-10-10 2025-11-07 2025-11-21 2025-12-05 2025-12-19
Bébés lecteurs pour les enfants de moins de 3 ans, avec animations jeux.
Médiathèque.
Sur inscription. .
Salle du conseil Saint-Aubin-de-Lanquais 24560 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 74 46 19
