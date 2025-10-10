Bébés Lecteurs | Animation jeux Saint-Aubin-de-Lanquais

Début : 2025-10-10
fin : 2025-12-05

2025-10-10 2025-11-07 2025-11-21 2025-12-05 2025-12-19

Bébés lecteurs pour les enfants de moins de 3 ans, avec animations jeux.
Médiathèque.

Sur inscription.   .

Salle du conseil Saint-Aubin-de-Lanquais 24560 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 74 46 19 

