BELFIORE, SPECTACLE DE MAGIE

Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault

Début : 2025-11-09

fin : 2025-11-09

2025-11-09

Spectacle de magie gratuit BELFIORE

Rendez-vous dimanche 9 novembre 2025 à 15h à la Salle des Fêtes de Lamalou-les-Bains pour un show familial avec BELFIORE, le magicien de l’impossible.

Entrée gratuite Réservation obligatoire 06 13 23 07 34.

Public enfants, parents, grands-parents.

Suivi d’un thé dansant

Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 13 23 07 34

English :

Free magic show ? BELFIORE

Join us on Sunday 9th November 2025 at 3pm at the Salle des Fêtes in Lamalou-les-Bains for a family show with BELFIORE, the magician of the impossible.

Free admission ? Booking essential: 06 13 23 07 34.

Public: children, parents, grandparents.

Followed by a tea dance

German :

Kostenlose Zaubershow ? BELFIORE

Wir treffen uns am Sonntag, den 9. November 2025 um 15 Uhr in der Salle des Fêtes in Lamalou-les-Bains zu einer Familienshow mit BELFIORE, dem Zauberer des Unmöglichen.

Der Eintritt ist frei ? Reservierung erforderlich: 06 13 23 07 34.

Publikum: Kinder, Eltern, Großeltern.

Anschließend Tanztee

Italiano :

Spettacolo di magia gratuito? BELFIORE

Domenica 9 novembre 2025, alle ore 15.00, presso la Salle des Fêtes di Lamalou-les-Bains, vi aspetta uno spettacolo per famiglie con BELFIORE, il mago dell’impossibile.

Ingresso libero? Prenotazione obbligatoria: 06 13 23 07 34.

Pubblico: bambini, genitori, nonni.

Seguito da un tè danzante

Espanol :

Espectáculo de magia gratuito ? BELFIORE

Únase a nosotros el domingo 9 de noviembre de 2025 a las 15:00 h en la Salle des Fêtes de Lamalou-les-Bains para disfrutar de un espectáculo familiar con BELFIORE, el mago de lo imposible.

Entrada gratuita ? Reserva obligatoria: 06 13 23 07 34.

Público: niños, padres, abuelos.

Seguido de un baile

