BELFIORE, SPECTACLE DE MAGIE Lamalou-les-Bains
BELFIORE, SPECTACLE DE MAGIE Lamalou-les-Bains dimanche 9 novembre 2025.
BELFIORE, SPECTACLE DE MAGIE
Lamalou-les-Bains Hérault
Début : 2025-11-09
fin : 2025-11-09
2025-11-09
Spectacle de magie gratuit BELFIORE
Rendez-vous dimanche 9 novembre 2025 à 15h à la Salle des Fêtes de Lamalou-les-Bains pour un show familial avec BELFIORE, le magicien de l’impossible.
Entrée gratuite Réservation obligatoire 06 13 23 07 34.
Public enfants, parents, grands-parents.
Suivi d’un thé dansant
Lamalou-les-Bains 34240 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 13 23 07 34
English :
Free magic show ? BELFIORE
Join us on Sunday 9th November 2025 at 3pm at the Salle des Fêtes in Lamalou-les-Bains for a family show with BELFIORE, the magician of the impossible.
Free admission ? Booking essential: 06 13 23 07 34.
Public: children, parents, grandparents.
Followed by a tea dance
German :
Kostenlose Zaubershow ? BELFIORE
Wir treffen uns am Sonntag, den 9. November 2025 um 15 Uhr in der Salle des Fêtes in Lamalou-les-Bains zu einer Familienshow mit BELFIORE, dem Zauberer des Unmöglichen.
Der Eintritt ist frei ? Reservierung erforderlich: 06 13 23 07 34.
Publikum: Kinder, Eltern, Großeltern.
Anschließend Tanztee
Italiano :
Spettacolo di magia gratuito? BELFIORE
Domenica 9 novembre 2025, alle ore 15.00, presso la Salle des Fêtes di Lamalou-les-Bains, vi aspetta uno spettacolo per famiglie con BELFIORE, il mago dell’impossibile.
Ingresso libero? Prenotazione obbligatoria: 06 13 23 07 34.
Pubblico: bambini, genitori, nonni.
Seguito da un tè danzante
Espanol :
Espectáculo de magia gratuito ? BELFIORE
Únase a nosotros el domingo 9 de noviembre de 2025 a las 15:00 h en la Salle des Fêtes de Lamalou-les-Bains para disfrutar de un espectáculo familiar con BELFIORE, el mago de lo imposible.
Entrada gratuita ? Reserva obligatoria: 06 13 23 07 34.
Público: niños, padres, abuelos.
Seguido de un baile
