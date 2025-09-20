Bellerive retour en 1961 Le Geyser Bellerive-sur-Allier

Bellerive retour en 1961 Le Geyser Bellerive-sur-Allier samedi 20 septembre 2025.

Bellerive retour en 1961

Le Geyser Allée Alain Claessens Bellerive-sur-Allier Allier

Début : 2025-09-20 14:30:00

fin : 2025-09-21 18:00:00

2025-09-20

CETTE ANNEE-LA ! BELLERIVE ET BELLERIVOIS EN 1961 Projections et exposition de photographies et films d’époque, l’occasion de faire revivre les images de la commune de Bellerive et de ses habitants pendant les Trente Glorieuses.

Le Geyser Allée Alain Claessens Bellerive-sur-Allier 03700 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 82 30 72 17 amicalelaique03700@gmail.com

English :

« THIS YEAR! BELLERIVE AND BELLERIVOIS IN 1961 » Projections and exhibition of period photographs and films, bringing to life images of the commune of Bellerive and its inhabitants during the Thirty Glorious Years.

German :

» CETTE ANNEE-LA! BELLERIVE ET BELLERIVOIS EN 1961″ Projektionen und Ausstellung von Fotografien und Filmen aus der damaligen Zeit. Eine Gelegenheit, die Bilder der Gemeinde Bellerive und ihrer Einwohner während der « Trente Glorieuses » (dreißig glorreichen Jahre) wieder aufleben zu lassen.

Italiano :

« QUEST’ANNO! BELLERIVE E BELLERIVOIS NEL 1961 » Proiezioni e una mostra di fotografie e filmati d’epoca, che fanno rivivere le immagini del comune di Bellerive e dei suoi abitanti durante i Trent’anni gloriosi.

Espanol :

« ¡ESTE AÑO! BELLERIVE Y BELLERIVOIS EN 1961 » Proyecciones y exposición de fotografías y películas de época que dan vida a imágenes del municipio de Bellerive y sus habitantes durante los Treinta Años Gloriosos.

