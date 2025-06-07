Bellon fête la Pentecôte – Bellon, 7 juin 2025 06:00, Bellon.

Charente

Place de la mairie Bellon

Début : 2025-06-07 06:00:00

fin : 2025-06-08 18:00:00

2025-06-07

Bellon fête la Pentecôte ! Du samedi au dimanche, entre brocante, marché floral et course de vélos, profitez d’un week-end riche en animation.

Place de la mairie

Bellon 16210 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 81 73 41 00 bellon.comitedesfetes@gmail.com

English : Bellon fête la Pentecôte

Bellon celebrates Pentecost! From Saturday to Sunday, enjoy a lively weekend of flea markets, flower markets and bike races.

German : Bellon fête la Pentecôte

Bellon feiert das Pfingstfest! Von Samstag bis Sonntag, zwischen Trödelmarkt, Blumenmarkt und Fahrradrennen, genießen Sie ein Wochenende voller Unterhaltung.

Italiano : Bellon fête la Pentecôte

Bellon festeggia la Pentecoste! Da sabato a domenica, con il mercatino delle pulci, il mercato dei fiori e la gara ciclistica, vi aspetta un fine settimana ricco di divertimento.

Espanol : Bellon fête la Pentecôte

¡Bellon celebra Pentecostés! Del sábado al domingo, con un mercadillo, un mercado de flores y una carrera de bicicletas, le espera un fin de semana repleto de diversiones.

