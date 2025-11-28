BENOU AMUL SOLO Lille

BENOU Vendredi 28 novembre, 20h00 AMUL SOLO Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2025-11-28T20:00:00 – 2025-11-28T22:00:00

Fin : 2025-11-28T20:00:00 – 2025-11-28T22:00:00

Né en 1985 à Lyon, Benou vit à Roubaix Artiste multiforme, il jongle entre la musique, le dessin et la sculpture. Il aime avant tout créer. Jouer et composer est pour lui l’occasion d’un moment libérateur ou il peut pleinement s’exprimer et partager mes émotions.

Sur scène, il alterne le melodica, le chant, et la guitare en improvisant et en remixant ses compositions !

https://www.instagram.com/benou_arts?igsh=MTNxZmlwOGNmcTRjYg==

https://youtu.be/4TivdnF4A18?si=7vxUaYsPFi9SP7hs

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Compo Melodica