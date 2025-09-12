BÉRAT EN FÊTE SALLE DES FETES Bérat
BÉRAT EN FÊTE SALLE DES FETES Bérat vendredi 12 septembre 2025.
SALLE DES FETES La Place Bérat Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-09-12
fin : 2025-09-15
2025-09-12
Le comité des fêtes de Berat vous propose la fête du village
Rendez-vous du 12 au 15 septembre .
SALLE DES FETES La Place Bérat 31370 Haute-Garonne Occitanie cdf.berat31370@gmail.com
English :
The Berat Festival Committee invites you to the village fête
German :
Das Festkomitee von Berat schlägt Ihnen das Dorffest vor
Italiano :
Il Comitato del Festival di Berat vi invita alla festa del villaggio
Espanol :
El Comité de Fiestas de Berat le invita a la fiesta del pueblo
L’événement BÉRAT EN FÊTE Bérat a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE