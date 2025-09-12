BÉRAT EN FÊTE SALLE DES FETES Bérat

BÉRAT EN FÊTE SALLE DES FETES Bérat vendredi 12 septembre 2025.

BÉRAT EN FÊTE

SALLE DES FETES La Place Bérat Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-12

fin : 2025-09-15

Date(s) :

2025-09-12

Le comité des fêtes de Berat vous propose la fête du village

Rendez-vous du 12 au 15 septembre .

SALLE DES FETES La Place Bérat 31370 Haute-Garonne Occitanie cdf.berat31370@gmail.com

English :

The Berat Festival Committee invites you to the village fête

German :

Das Festkomitee von Berat schlägt Ihnen das Dorffest vor

Italiano :

Il Comitato del Festival di Berat vi invita alla festa del villaggio

Espanol :

El Comité de Fiestas de Berat le invita a la fiesta del pueblo

L’événement BÉRAT EN FÊTE Bérat a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE