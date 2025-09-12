BÉRAT EN FÊTE SALLE DES FETES Bérat

BÉRAT EN FÊTE

BÉRAT EN FÊTE SALLE DES FETES Bérat vendredi 12 septembre 2025.

BÉRAT EN FÊTE

SALLE DES FETES La Place Bérat Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-12
fin : 2025-09-15

Date(s) :
2025-09-12

Le comité des fêtes de Berat vous propose la fête du village
Rendez-vous du 12 au 15 septembre   .

SALLE DES FETES La Place Bérat 31370 Haute-Garonne Occitanie   cdf.berat31370@gmail.com

English :

The Berat Festival Committee invites you to the village fête

German :

Das Festkomitee von Berat schlägt Ihnen das Dorffest vor

Italiano :

Il Comitato del Festival di Berat vi invita alla festa del villaggio

Espanol :

El Comité de Fiestas de Berat le invita a la fiesta del pueblo

L’événement BÉRAT EN FÊTE Bérat a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE