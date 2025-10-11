Berger, Goldman, Hallyday | Le concert hommage L’Abaca Cherves-Richemont
Berger, Goldman, Hallyday | Le concert hommage L’Abaca Cherves-Richemont samedi 11 octobre 2025.
Berger, Goldman, Hallyday | Le concert hommage
L’Abaca 3 allée de Prézier Cherves-Richemont Charente
Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR
Début : 2025-10-11 20:30:00
fin : 2025-10-11 23:00:00
2025-10-11
La Troupe Créa’Scène vous propose un concert totalement inédit !
20 chanteurs sur scène vont reprendre les plus grands hits de Michel BERGER, Jean-Jacques GOLDMAN et Johnny HALLYDAY.
L’Abaca 3 allée de Prézier Cherves-Richemont 16370 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 85 99 11 31 creascene@live.fr
English :
The Créa’Scène Troupe presents a totally original concert!
20 singers on stage will cover the greatest hits by Michel BERGER, Jean-Jacques GOLDMAN and Johnny HALLYDAY.
German :
Die Truppe Créa’Scène bietet Ihnen ein völlig neuartiges Konzert!
20 Sänger auf der Bühne werden die größten Hits von Michel BERGER, Jean-Jacques GOLDMAN und Johnny HALLYDAY covern.
Italiano :
La troupe Créa’Scène propone un concerto del tutto originale!
20 cantanti sul palco interpreteranno i più grandi successi di Michel BERGER, Jean-Jacques GOLDMAN e Johnny HALLYDAY.
Espanol :
La compañía Créa’Scène ofrece un concierto totalmente original
20 cantantes en escena interpretarán los grandes éxitos de Michel BERGER, Jean-Jacques GOLDMAN y Johnny HALLYDAY.
