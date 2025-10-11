Berger, Goldman, Hallyday | Le concert hommage L’Abaca Cherves-Richemont

Berger, Goldman, Hallyday | Le concert hommage L’Abaca Cherves-Richemont samedi 11 octobre 2025.

Berger, Goldman, Hallyday | Le concert hommage

L’Abaca 3 allée de Prézier Cherves-Richemont Charente

Tarif : 15 – 15 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-11 20:30:00

fin : 2025-10-11 23:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-11

La Troupe Créa’Scène vous propose un concert totalement inédit !

20 chanteurs sur scène vont reprendre les plus grands hits de Michel BERGER, Jean-Jacques GOLDMAN et Johnny HALLYDAY.

.

L’Abaca 3 allée de Prézier Cherves-Richemont 16370 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 85 99 11 31 creascene@live.fr

English :

The Créa’Scène Troupe presents a totally original concert!

20 singers on stage will cover the greatest hits by Michel BERGER, Jean-Jacques GOLDMAN and Johnny HALLYDAY.

German :

Die Truppe Créa’Scène bietet Ihnen ein völlig neuartiges Konzert!

20 Sänger auf der Bühne werden die größten Hits von Michel BERGER, Jean-Jacques GOLDMAN und Johnny HALLYDAY covern.

Italiano :

La troupe Créa’Scène propone un concerto del tutto originale!

20 cantanti sul palco interpreteranno i più grandi successi di Michel BERGER, Jean-Jacques GOLDMAN e Johnny HALLYDAY.

Espanol :

La compañía Créa’Scène ofrece un concierto totalmente original

20 cantantes en escena interpretarán los grandes éxitos de Michel BERGER, Jean-Jacques GOLDMAN y Johnny HALLYDAY.

L’événement Berger, Goldman, Hallyday | Le concert hommage Cherves-Richemont a été mis à jour le 2025-08-28 par Destination Cognac