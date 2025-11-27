BERNARD MABILLE – BERNARD MABILLE DANS LOIN DES CONS – LA LONGERE DE BEAUPUY Mouilleron Le Captif

BERNARD MABILLE – BERNARD MABILLE DANS LOIN DES CONS Début : 2026-01-15 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

Bernard Mabille revient sur scène avec un spectacle incisif et intimiste, démontant politiques et société avec humour et liberté.Avec Guillaume Morrow en 1ère partie. (humoriste chanteur de la jeune génération)

Vous pouvez obtenir votre billet ici

LA LONGERE DE BEAUPUY PARC DE BEAUPUY 85000 Mouilleron Le Captif 85