Bertrand Belin Yael Naim Théâtres romains de Lyon Le grand théâtre Lyon 5e Arrondissement
Bertrand Belin Yael Naim Théâtres romains de Lyon Le grand théâtre Lyon 5e Arrondissement mercredi 3 juin 2026.
Bertrand Belin Yael Naim
Théâtres romains de Lyon Le grand théâtre 6 rue de l’Antiquaille Lyon 5e Arrondissement Rhône
Tarif : 39 – 39 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-06-03 21:15:00
fin : 2026-06-03
Date(s) :
2026-06-03
Une soirée placée sous le signe d’une chanson aventureuse et libératrice, avec la réinvention de Yael Naim et les inventions de Bertrand Belin.
.
Théâtres romains de Lyon Le grand théâtre 6 rue de l’Antiquaille Lyon 5e Arrondissement 69005 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 72 32 00 00 contact@nuitsdefourviere.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English : Bertrand Belin Yael Naim
An evening marked by adventurous and liberating music, with Yael Naim’s reinvention and Bertrand Belin’s inventions.
L’événement Bertrand Belin Yael Naim Lyon 5e Arrondissement a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès ONLYLYON Tourisme