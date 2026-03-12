Bertrand Belin Yael Naim Théâtres romains de Lyon Le grand théâtre Lyon 5e Arrondissement

Bertrand Belin Yael Naim

Théâtres romains de Lyon Le grand théâtre 6 rue de l’Antiquaille Lyon 5e Arrondissement Rhône

Tarif : 39 – 39 – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-06-03 21:15:00

fin : 2026-06-03

Date(s) :

2026-06-03

Une soirée placée sous le signe d’une chanson aventureuse et libératrice, avec la réinvention de Yael Naim et les inventions de Bertrand Belin.

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Théâtres romains de Lyon Le grand théâtre 6 rue de l’Antiquaille Lyon 5e Arrondissement 69005 Rhône Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 72 32 00 00 contact@nuitsdefourviere.fr

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English : Bertrand Belin Yael Naim

An evening marked by adventurous and liberating music, with Yael Naim’s reinvention and Bertrand Belin’s inventions.

L’événement Bertrand Belin Yael Naim Lyon 5e Arrondissement a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par Lyon Tourisme et Congrès ONLYLYON Tourisme