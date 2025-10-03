Biblis en folie Saint-Doulchard
Biblis en folie Saint-Doulchard vendredi 3 octobre 2025.
Biblis en folie
Rue des Vignes Saint-Doulchard Cher
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-03
fin : 2025-10-04
Date(s) :
2025-10-03
La médiathèque propose deux jours d’animation.
Venez vous amuser pendant une soirée et un après-midi à la bibliothèque. Des jeux qu’ils soient vidéos, sociétés ou encore en réalité virtuelle, il y en a pour tous les goûts ! N’attendez plus ! .
Rue des Vignes Saint-Doulchard 18230 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 23 52 65
English :
The media library offers two days of entertainment.
German :
Die Mediathek bietet zwei Tage lang Animationen an.
Italiano :
La mediateca offre due giorni di attività.
Espanol :
La mediateca ofrece dos días de actividades.
L’événement Biblis en folie Saint-Doulchard a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par OT BOURGES