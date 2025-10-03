Biblis en folie Saint-Doulchard

Biblis en folie Saint-Doulchard vendredi 3 octobre 2025.

Biblis en folie

Rue des Vignes Saint-Doulchard Cher

Début : 2025-10-03

fin : 2025-10-04

2025-10-03

La médiathèque propose deux jours d’animation.

Venez vous amuser pendant une soirée et un après-midi à la bibliothèque. Des jeux qu’ils soient vidéos, sociétés ou encore en réalité virtuelle, il y en a pour tous les goûts ! N’attendez plus ! .

Rue des Vignes Saint-Doulchard 18230 Cher Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 48 23 52 65

English:

The media library offers two days of entertainment.

German:

Die Mediathek bietet zwei Tage lang Animationen an.

Italiano:

La mediateca offre due giorni di attività.

Espanol:

La mediateca ofrece dos días de actividades.

L’événement Biblis en folie Saint-Doulchard a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par OT BOURGES