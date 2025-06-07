Bibs en Jeux à Cahors – Médiathèque du Grand Cahors Cahors, 7 juin 2025 14:00, Cahors.

Bibs en Jeux à Cahors Médiathèque du Grand Cahors 185 Avenue Jean Jaurès Cahors Lot

Début : 2025-06-07 14:00:00

fin : 2025-06-07 18:00:00

2025-06-07

Sur le parvis de la médiathèque

Retrouvez de nombreuses animations ludiques pour petits et grands concours jeu de société, structures gonflables, échiquier géant, jeux collectifs, tir à l’arc, grands jeux en bois, jeux d’adresse, de rapidité, de coopération…

À l’intérieur de la médiathèque

Initiez-vous au billard 1er étage

Retrouvez des livres-jeux

Libérez votre créativité brique par brique sur le stand LEGO®, construisez des mondes infinis et laissez votre imagination prendre vie. 2è étage

Un petit creux ? un stand avec boissons fraiches, gaufres et crêpes sera présent. Plusieurs jeux sont accessibles aux personnes en situation de handicap.

En cas d’intempéries, les animations extérieures seront annulées, sauf celles de Cahors Echecs et le concours jeu de société de la ludothèque. .

Médiathèque du Grand Cahors 185 Avenue Jean Jaurès

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 24 13 44

English :

In front of the mediatheque:

Numerous fun activities for young and old: board game competition, inflatables, giant chessboard, team games, archery, large wooden games, games of skill, speed, cooperation?

Inside the multimedia library

Try your hand at billiards 1st floor

Find game books

Unleash your creativity brick by brick on the LEGO® stand, build infinite worlds and let your imagination come to life. 2nd floor

German :

Auf dem Vorplatz der Mediathek

Zahlreiche Spielangebote für Groß und Klein: Brettspielwettbewerb, Hüpfburgen, Riesenschach, Mannschaftsspiele, Bogenschießen, große Holzspiele, Geschicklichkeits-, Schnelligkeits- und Kooperationsspiele…

In der Mediathek

Einführung in das Billardspiel 1

Hier finden Sie Spielbücher

Lassen Sie Ihrer Kreativität am LEGO®-Stand freien Lauf, bauen Sie unendliche Welten und lassen Sie Ihrer Fantasie freien Lauf. 2. Stock

Italiano :

Davanti alla biblioteca multimediale:

Ci saranno tante attività divertenti per grandi e piccini: gare di giochi da tavolo, strutture gonfiabili, scacchiere giganti, giochi di squadra, tiro con l’arco, grandi giochi in legno, giochi di abilità, velocità, cooperazione, ecc

All’interno della biblioteca multimediale:

Cimentarsi con il biliardo al 1° piano

Trovare libri di giochi

Scatenate la vostra creatività mattoncino per mattoncino sullo stand LEGO®, costruite mondi infiniti e lasciate che la vostra immaginazione prenda vita. 2° piano

Espanol :

Frente a la biblioteca multimedia:

Habrá un montón de actividades divertidas para grandes y pequeños: competiciones de juegos de mesa, estructuras hinchables, tablero de ajedrez gigante, juegos de equipo, tiro con arco, grandes juegos de madera, juegos de habilidad, velocidad, cooperación, etc

Dentro de la biblioteca multimedia:

Pruebe a jugar al billar en la 1ª planta

Encuentre libros de juegos

Da rienda suelta a tu creatividad ladrillo a ladrillo en el stand de LEGO®, construye mundos infinitos y deja que tu imaginación cobre vida. 2ª planta

