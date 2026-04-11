Biennale Internationale de la Photographie Sportive de Nancy Starting Blocks NCY 2ème Edition Galerie Poirel Nancy

Nancy

Biennale Internationale de la Photographie Sportive de Nancy Starting Blocks NCY 2ème Edition

Galerie Poirel 3 Rue Victor Poirel Nancy Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

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Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-04-17 14:00:00

fin : 2026-05-16 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-17

Venez découvrir la deuxième édition de la Biennale internationale de la photographie sportive de Nancy STARTING BLOCKS NCY, intitulée Un sentiment olympique. Un projet singulier qui réunit le sport, la culture, l’éducation et la création artistique. Nancy, terre de sport, de culture et d’art.

Capitale emblématique de l’Art nouveau, foyer de création culturelle et terre d’élection du Livre sur la Place , Nancy réaffirme en 2026 son statut de carrefour artistique en devenant la capitale de la photographie sportive. En opérant la synthèse entre la performance athlétique et l’exigence culturelle, l’événement Starting-Blocks NCY, Biennale International de la Photographie Sportive, célèbre le geste sportif dans ses dimensions esthétiques, émotionnelles et héroïques. Ancrée au cœur du territoire, cette manifestation ambitionne de s’imposer comme une référence culturelle majeure pour la Ville de Nancy, la Métropole, le département de Meurthe-et-Moselle et la région Grand Est. Elle rassemble une sélection rigoureuse d’œuvres réalisées par des photographes professionnels et amateurs, nationaux et internationaux, ayant documenté les grands événements du sport contemporain.

Le sport, s’affirmant aujourd’hui comme un fait social total, constitue un vecteur privilégié de dépassement de soi et d’émancipation. Au-delà de la stricte compétition, il fédère des individus de toutes origines et croyances autour de valeurs universelles, qu’ils soient praticiens assidus ou spectateurs passionnés. C’est cette dimension anthropologique et humaniste que le festival entend mettre en lumière, en interrogeant la place du corps en mouvement dans notre société. À travers sa programmation, Starting-Blocks NCY, premier Biennale International de la Photographie Sportive de Nancy, entend magnifier à leur juste mesure les regards portés sur l’effort et consacrer le travail des photographes spécialisés. Ces témoins privilégiés de l’instant décisif capturent la dramaturgie du sport, sublimant l’exploit et inscrivant l’éphémère du mouvement dans la pérennité de l’image. En valorisant ces narrations visuelles, l’événement se donne pour ambition de devenir le rendez-vous incontournable de la photographie sportive dans l’hexagone, au croisement de l’art et du document.

Vernissage de l’exposition le vendredi 17 avril à 18h.Tout public

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Galerie Poirel 3 Rue Victor Poirel Nancy 54000 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 32 31 25

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English :

Come and discover the second edition of the Biennale internationale de la photographie sportive de Nancy? STARTING BLOCKS NCY, entitled Un sentiment olympique. A unique project bringing together sport, culture, education and artistic creation. Nancy, land of sport, culture and art.

As the emblematic capital of Art Nouveau, a hotbed of cultural creation and home to the Livre sur la Place , Nancy is reaffirming its status as an artistic crossroads in 2026 by becoming the capital of sports photography. The Starting-Blocks NCY, Biennale International de la Photographie Sportive, celebrates the aesthetic, emotional and heroic dimensions of the sporting gesture, bringing together athletic performance and cultural excellence. Anchored in the heart of the region, this event aims to establish itself as a major cultural reference for the City of Nancy, the Metropolis, the Meurthe-et-Moselle department and the Grand Est region. It brings together a rigorous selection of works by professional and amateur photographers, both national and international, who have documented the major events in contemporary sport.

Today, sport has established itself as a total social fact, and is a privileged vector for self-improvement and emancipation. More than just a form of competition, it unites people of all origins and beliefs around universal values, whether they are assiduous practitioners or passionate spectators. It is this anthropological and humanist dimension that the festival intends to highlight, by questioning the place of the body in movement in our society. Through its programming, Starting-Blocks NCY, Nancy?s first International Biennial of Sports Photography, intends to magnify the way in which effort is viewed, and to give due recognition to the work of specialist photographers. These privileged witnesses of the decisive moment capture the drama of sport, sublimating the feat and inscribing the ephemerality of movement in the permanence of the image. By showcasing these visual narratives, the event aims to become the must-attend event for sports photography in France, at the crossroads of art and documentary.

Exhibition opening on Friday, April 17 at 6pm.

L’événement Biennale Internationale de la Photographie Sportive de Nancy Starting Blocks NCY 2ème Edition Nancy a été mis à jour le 2026-04-08 par DESTINATION NANCY