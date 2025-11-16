Bike and Run Saint-Astier

Bike and Run Saint-Astier dimanche 16 novembre 2025.

Bike and Run

Gimel Saint-Astier Dordogne

Inscriptions sur OKtime https://ok-time.fr/competition/bike-and-run-saint-astier-2025/

8h-18h, Gimel

Saint-Astier Triathlon 06 25 45 48 24

Courses jeunes et adultes, courses enfants et challenge école de tri.

Épreuve en binôme avec un seul VTT, le parcours enchaîne une partie vélo et une partie course à pied sur un circuit commun.

Gimel Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 25 45 48 24

English : Bike and Run

Course in teams of 2 (1 or more loops), combining a cycling section (1 mountain bike to be exchanged at will) and a running section.

Open to all, aged 6 and over.

Number pick-up from 8:30 am, RDV Gimel

German : Bike and Run

Strecke in Zweierteams (1 oder mehrere Schleifen), die einen Fahrradteil (nur 1 Mountainbike, das nach Belieben getauscht werden kann) und einen Laufteil miteinander verbindet.

Offen für alle ab 6 Jahren.

Abholung der Startnummern ab 8.30 Uhr, RDV Gimel

Italiano :

Registrati su OKtime: https://ok-time.fr/competition/bike-and-run-saint-astier-2025/

8.00-18.00, Gimel

Espanol : Bike and Run

Recorrido en equipos de 2 (1 o más vueltas), combinando un tramo de ciclismo (1 bicicleta de montaña a intercambiar a voluntad) y un tramo de carrera a pie.

Abierto a todos, a partir de 6 años.

Recogida de dorsales a partir de las 8.30 h, RDV Gimel

L’événement Bike and Run Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2025-10-02 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord