Bike and Run Saint-Astier
Bike and Run Saint-Astier dimanche 16 novembre 2025.
Bike and Run
Gimel Saint-Astier Dordogne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-11-16
fin : 2025-11-16
Date(s) :
2025-11-16
Inscriptions sur OKtime https://ok-time.fr/competition/bike-and-run-saint-astier-2025/
8h-18h, Gimel
Saint-Astier Triathlon 06 25 45 48 24
Courses jeunes et adultes, courses enfants et challenge école de tri.
Épreuve en binôme avec un seul VTT, le parcours enchaîne une partie vélo et une partie course à pied sur un circuit commun.
Inscriptions sur OKtime https://ok-time.fr/competition/bike-and-run-saint-astier-2025/
8h-18h, Gimel
Saint-Astier Triathlon 06 25 45 48 24 .
Gimel Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 25 45 48 24
English : Bike and Run
Course in teams of 2 (1 or more loops), combining a cycling section (1 mountain bike to be exchanged at will) and a running section.
Open to all, aged 6 and over.
Number pick-up from 8:30 am, RDV Gimel
German : Bike and Run
Strecke in Zweierteams (1 oder mehrere Schleifen), die einen Fahrradteil (nur 1 Mountainbike, das nach Belieben getauscht werden kann) und einen Laufteil miteinander verbindet.
Offen für alle ab 6 Jahren.
Abholung der Startnummern ab 8.30 Uhr, RDV Gimel
Italiano :
Registrati su OKtime: https://ok-time.fr/competition/bike-and-run-saint-astier-2025/
8.00-18.00, Gimel
Saint-Astier Triathlon 06 25 45 48 24
Espanol : Bike and Run
Recorrido en equipos de 2 (1 o más vueltas), combinando un tramo de ciclismo (1 bicicleta de montaña a intercambiar a voluntad) y un tramo de carrera a pie.
Abierto a todos, a partir de 6 años.
Recogida de dorsales a partir de las 8.30 h, RDV Gimel
L’événement Bike and Run Saint-Astier a été mis à jour le 2025-10-02 par Vallée de l’Isle en Périgord