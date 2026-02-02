Bike Festival Promenade A. Simon Lorière Sainte-Maxime

Bike Festival

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-04 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-05 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-04-04

Bike Festival le rendez-vous familial et convivial du printemps à Sainte-Maxime

.

Promenade A. Simon Lorière Chapiteau du Théâtre de la Mer Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 55 75 55 contact@sainte-maxime.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English : Bike Festival

Bike Festival: the family and friendly meeting of spring in Sainte-Maxime



For 4 years, the Bike Festival has been vibrating Sainte-Maxime with a unique and festive atmosphere, celebrating cycling and all its derivatives! ‍♂️



On the agenda:



A professional fair where enthusiasts and curious can discover bikes, mountain bikes, e-bikes, draisiennes, scooters and much more, for rent or purchase.

Equipment manufacturers, sports and wellness experts ready to share their advice.

Initiation courses specially designed for pitchouns.



And above all, the operation Free Spin , a magical moment where the road from the seaside, from Pointe des Sardinaux to the city center, is entirely dedicated to cyclists, walkers, runners and lovers of Rosalie.



Enjoy an exceptional setting, with a breathtaking view of the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, in a calm and serene atmosphere.



Whether you are a two-wheel enthusiast or looking for an original family outing, the Bike Festival is the event not to be missed to share unforgettable moments and celebrate the arrival of spring!

L’événement Bike Festival Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-02-02 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime